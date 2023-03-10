The top 5 cheapest cars to buy in SA

Though the Toyota Hilux bakkie is the undisputed, individual best-seller, collectively more people buy small hatchbacks than any other type of car in South Africa every month, and there’s a wide variety. Here we list the top five most affordable models.
Suzuki S-Presso — R165,900
With a starting price of R165,900, the Suzuki S-Presso that's fresh from an update is the cheapest car to buy in South Africa now. It comes in six models and it’s powered by a 49kW/89Nm 1.0l three-cylinder engine. It’s enough shove to make a cinch in urban and extra-urban drives and though looking slim, it’s deceptively spacious and accommodates four passengers comfortably, and able to handle some mid off-road trails thanks to a raised suspension. A total of 510 units found new homes during February 2023.
Image: PHUTI MPYANE
Image: Supplied
Mahindra KUV Next — R172,999
At 3,700mm from nose to tail, the Indian Mahindra KUV 100NXT is the largest here. It’s also the most powerful with 61kW/115Nm produced by its 1.2l three-cylinder motor. The KUV 100 NXT markets practicality and value, though not necessarily catwalk looks. It's available in petrol or diesel models and it’s got segment-matching specifications as well as a decent national dealer footprint. Despite its size and attractive sticker price, only seven were sold last month.
Image: Supplied
Suzuki Celerio — R 178 900
The Japanese brand is a small car specialist and has a number of offerings at this end. The Suzuki Celerio, which received specifications updates last year, is another and markets exceptional fuel consumption ahead of anything else. It’s also fairly practical with sophisticated features inside and is available in three models, and a variant fitted with an automatic transmission. The company sold 127 units during February 2023.
Image: Supplied
Renault Kwid — R 180,999
The Kwid is a stalwart of the genre and it remains a popular choice despite going close on seven years now. It still offers great value with exciting styling, a good array of digitisation features and parsimony at the pumps, though the engine could do with more refinement. A level of ruggedness can also be had when bought in Climber guise. It proved its ongoing popularity last month when 405 units were sold.
Image: Supplied
Hyundai Atos — R199,900
The Hyundai Atos is a long member of the entry-hatch market. Though a touch pricey, it quietly attracts buyers with its good build quality and refined drive qualities, mixed with good levels of safety equipment and an approachable price. It’s spacious by segment standards with a peppy and frugal little 1.1l four-cylinder engine. It’s also available in automatic guise and a panel van model for entrepreneurial individuals. A total of 184 units were sold last month.
