WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger

Hilux GR Sport takes on the Ford Ranger BiTurbo XLT in a 0-100km/h dice

10 March 2023 - 13:53 By Denis Droppa
Toyota Hilux GR Sport (left) takes on the new Ford Ranger BiTurbo XLT.
Image: Denis Droppa

The Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger are old rivals and each have their dedicated adherents.

The Hilux has long ruled the roost as South Africa’s most popular bakkie, but with the recent launch of the new Ranger, the competition is expected to heat up in the sales wars.

To challenge its Toyota rival, Ford’s brand new one-tonner has arrived in a line-up of 14 double cab models boasting uprated technology, butch new “American truck” styling and improved space.

Toyota hasn’t rested on its laurels and as part of ongoing upgrades to its seven-year-old Hilux, the company recently launched the racy GR Sport as the most powerful diesel version in its bakkie line-up.

To see how they stack up performance-wise, TimesLIVE’s motoring team took the new Hilux to the Gerotek test track near Pretoria for a drag race against its closest competitor from the Ford Ranger stable: the XLT 2.0 BiTurbo.

Check out the video above to see how it panned out.

