Seen on the classifieds
*2008; 200,000km; 2.0T FSI manual; R84,900
*2010; 175,000km; 1.8T FSI manual; R109,500
*2013; 180,000km; 2.0 TDI automatic; R129,950
*2012; 162,000km; 1.8T FSI manual; R149,900
*2013; 128,000km; 1.8T FSI automatic; R169,900
*2015; 152,000; 1.8T FSI manual; R179,900
*2016; 88,000km; 1.8T FSI manual; R189,950
*2015; 106,000km; 2.0 TDI manual; R219,900
*2013; 162,000km; 2.0 TDI manual Allroad; R229,995
*2012; 152,000km; 3.0 TDI automatic; R249,800
*2015; 66,800km; 2.0 TDI automatic; R289,900
Everything you need to know about buying a used Audi A4 B8
Image: Supplied
In 2023 premium carmakers’ fortunes are pinned on electrified sport-utility vehicles of varying sizes. This week we are going back to a time when their ambitions for volume rested on the template of the humble sedan.
In the 1990s the A4 elevated Audi in competition against the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class. And for a time, all three were produced on South African soil.
The first-generation A4 became an instant hit for the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer. By the time the fourth-generation B8 version was launched, the nameplate had comfortably cemented its reputation.
This pre-owned guide focuses on the A4 B8 sedan (with a brief mention of the Avant), excluding the S4 and RS4, which are sufficiently different to warrant a separate report at another time.
Image: Supplied
Sharper looks, front-drive layout retained
While its direct rivals were rear-wheel drive, the A4 retained a front-wheel layout, with the option of Quattro all-wheel drive in upper-tier models.
The B8 was revealed at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2007. It boasted a completely redesigned exterior, taking on a sharper profile, eschewing the rounded flavours of the B6 and its facelift, the B7. Audi was one of the pioneers of now-ubiquitous, daytime-running light signatures — the A4 had a distinctive look with its illuminated brows.
While its predecessor employed the Volkswagen Group B platform, the B8 made use of the modular longitudinal architecture that was new at the time; which also saw service in the Audi Q5, among numerous products across the Volkswagen portfolio, including the Porsche Macan.
Image: Supplied
A plush cabin
Inside, the B8 went considerably upmarket, with notable enhancements in tactile quality. Safe to say it was one of the offerings that helped forge the reputation Audi earned for exceptional build quality. It was more spacious too: 36mm more rear legroom and a 20l increase in luggage space (480l), compared with the B7.
On the infotainment side, it ushered in the Multi Media Interface (MMI), with a 6.5-inch screen set into the dashboard and functions controlled via a rotary dial placed on the centre console. The mechanical handbrake of old was ditched for an electronic unit, operated via a switch. Drive Select provided options ranging from Comfort to Dynamic.
The new platform allowed for the front axle to be positioned 154mm further forward than with the B7, which not only enabled better interior packaging, but also yielded benefits in terms of handling and overall agility.
Image: Supplied
Local launch and engine range
It was launched in South Africa in June 2008. At launch, the range boasted the 1.8T FSI and 2.0 TDI. Later that year the 2.0T FSI and 3.2 FSI joined, followed by the 3.0 TDI on the diesel front.
A six-speed manual, Multitronic continuously variable transmission (CVT) and conventional automatic (Tiptronic) comprised gearbox options. The grade walk consisted of Attraction on entry-level duty, Ambition in the middle and Ambient serving the range-topper.
The Attraction was especially basic, making do with cloth seats and a monochrome MMI display among the list of omissions.
Power from the 1.8T FSI was rated at 118kW/250Nm. The 2.0 TDI served up 105kW and 320Nm, with a more powerful 125kW offered in addition. The 2.0T FSI could be had in 132kW or 155kW outputs. Six-cylinder fans could have the 195kW/330Nm 3.2 FSI or the 3.0 TDI pushing out 176kW and 500Nm. Back in 2008 the range kicked off at R269,000.
Testers praised its neutral handling character, sturdy on-road feel, plush cabin materials, superb build quality and more responsive steering in comparison to the predecessor. What it might have lacked in sharpness, vs the rear-driven rivals, it made up for in outright refinement and comfort.
Image: Supplied
Avant and facelift
The B8 was the last time an A4 could be had in Avant form locally. It offered a 490l boot, replete with a reversible load floor, and luggage capacity could be extended to 1,430l with the second row folded. An electrically operated tailgate was an option.
In 2013 an Allroad model based on the Avant was added and the standard Avant was dropped. It boasted a slightly raised suspension and rugged body cladding, aimed at light off-road use rather than serious obstacle-tackling.
In March 2012 the facelift was launched in South Africa. Subtle tweaks were rolled out to the exterior, including sharper nose work, redesigned front and rear light clusters, plus new alloy-wheel fitments.
An additional entry-level 1.8T derivative joined, with an 88kW and 230Nm output, alongside the 1.8T launched previously. Under the skin, a more efficient electromechanical steering system was applied to the range and the Quattro versions benefited from a seven-speed, dual-clutch automatic (S-Tronic).
Inside, minor updates were made to trim, while the MMI system was made easier to operate, with fewer buttons and a repositioned volume dial. The optional navigation system gained Google Earth functionality and buyers could also specify in-car Wi-Fi as an extra. Prices ranged from R309,000 for the base 1.8T to R503,000 for the 3.0 TDI Quattro S-Tronic.
Image: Supplied
Maintenance matters
We approached Yoshen Maistry, owner of Dart Artz Performance, a workshop that specialises in Volkswagen Group products, for his overview on what to look out for.
“From experience on this platform, my choice would be the 2.0 TDI. It is a robust engine with a great balance between reliability, performance and economy,” he said. “Regular maintenance keeps it in great mechanical condition.”
Maistry said the highest-mileage B8 that came through his workshop had just under 300,000km on the odometer.
“These vehicles become financially non-viable to repair with high mileage and generally end up a junkyards. Who would realistically spend +R50,000 to repair major transmission issues on a car valued at under R200,000?”
“Electronics are relatively robust, but a failure in any major component will leave you with a massive replacement cost as it would be via the OEM main dealers.”
In addition, these are the areas he recommends buyers pay attention to:
Common suspension issues:
Transmission:
Seen on the classifieds
*2008; 200,000km; 2.0T FSI manual; R84,900
*2010; 175,000km; 1.8T FSI manual; R109,500
*2013; 180,000km; 2.0 TDI automatic; R129,950
*2012; 162,000km; 1.8T FSI manual; R149,900
*2013; 128,000km; 1.8T FSI automatic; R169,900
*2015; 152,000; 1.8T FSI manual; R179,900
*2016; 88,000km; 1.8T FSI manual; R189,950
*2015; 106,000km; 2.0 TDI manual; R219,900
*2013; 162,000km; 2.0 TDI manual Allroad; R229,995
*2012; 152,000km; 3.0 TDI automatic; R249,800
*2015; 66,800km; 2.0 TDI automatic; R289,900
READ MORE:
Everything you need to know about buying a used Mercedes-Benz C63 AMG (W204)
Everything you need to know about buying a used VW Golf 7 GTI
Everything you need to know about buying a used Toyota 86 (or Subaru BRZ)
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos