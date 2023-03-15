Green trucking: Commercial vehicles that are driving a cleaner future

Volvo Trucks will deliver its 16-tonne heavy-electric trucks to South African customers in May. The company has already sold more than 4,300 units in 38 countries. By South African classification, they fall within the extra-heavy commercial-vehicle segment as their gross vehicle weight exceeds 16.5-tonnes (16,500kgs).
Volvo says buyers can choose between two to six battery packs to match their requirements for range and payload, with capacities between 180-540kWh.
Waldemar Christensen, MD of Volvo Trucks South Africa, says they are in the early stages of the electric-truck journey, but staff and dealers are trained and prepared for the new technology to support customers as more fleets move to sustainable transport solutions.
“There are of course some infrastructural and legislative obstacles to overcome, but with our customers and other stakeholders, we are working hard to ensure the success and longevity of heavy-electric trucks in South Africa,” says Christensen.
Meanwhile, the Shoprite Group is piloting a Swedish heavy-duty electric truck with a range of about 350km, with a key differentiator: it will be recharged using solar panels fitted on its roof.
It will also feature special "glow-in-the-dark" signage to make it more visible while travelling at night. The company says it can absorb and store energy particles during bright daylight, which is then emitted at night, resulting in the glow.
The Scania battery-electric vehicle is refrigerated, holds 16 pallets, has nine batteries and features a fully electric cooling system powered by its battery packs.
The company says the truck will be recharged using renewable energy generated by the group’s existing solar installations and lessons learnt from this pilot will help guide future strategy.
Additionally, the group acquired more than 100 of the most fuel-efficient Euro 5-compliant trucks in South Africa and more than 1,000 of its trailers are fitted with solar panels, enabling refrigeration and tailgate lift to continue to run on solar power even when the trucks are switched off.
The Shoprite Group also started rolling out EV charging bays at select sites, with plans to expand. Customers can charge their EVs in the Western Cape for now, at Checkers Constantia, Brackenfell and Drakenstein Sentrum in Paarl.
It said EV owners will need to use the cable supplied with their vehicle, which can be activated by their RFID card at the station to initiate the charge, like any other public charger. Customers will be billed only for the electricity used to charge their vehicles.
And just last month, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced it will bring its electric eSprinter to South Africa in 2024.
The long panel van heading to Europe at the end of 2023 features a high roof, with the largest capacity battery available at 113kWh, a load capacity of 14 cubic metres and gross weight of 4.25-tonnes.
Its WLTP range is 400km, and its WLTP city cycle is 500km. The motor has two power levels — 100kW or 150kW, with 400Nm of torque.
Nadia Trimmel, president of Mercedes-Benz Vans SA, says the eSprinter is important for the South African commercial sector due to its cost-saving potential, reduced emissions and increased efficiency, which collectively contribute to a more sustainable, productive and profitable business operation.
“We are currently focused on finalising the specifications for the eSprinter, while also exploring an ecosystem that can effectively support the commercial use of electric vans,” says Trimmel.
“We understand the importance of having a comprehensive system in place and our goal is to provide a comprehensive solution that not only delivers an electric van, but moves transportation to the next level.”
Green trucking: Commercial vehicles that are driving a cleaner future
Image: Supplied
Volvo Trucks will deliver its 16-tonne heavy-electric trucks to South African customers in May. The company has already sold more than 4,300 units in 38 countries. By South African classification, they fall within the extra-heavy commercial-vehicle segment as their gross vehicle weight exceeds 16.5-tonnes (16,500kgs).
Volvo says buyers can choose between two to six battery packs to match their requirements for range and payload, with capacities between 180-540kWh.
Waldemar Christensen, MD of Volvo Trucks South Africa, says they are in the early stages of the electric-truck journey, but staff and dealers are trained and prepared for the new technology to support customers as more fleets move to sustainable transport solutions.
“There are of course some infrastructural and legislative obstacles to overcome, but with our customers and other stakeholders, we are working hard to ensure the success and longevity of heavy-electric trucks in South Africa,” says Christensen.
Meanwhile, the Shoprite Group is piloting a Swedish heavy-duty electric truck with a range of about 350km, with a key differentiator: it will be recharged using solar panels fitted on its roof.
It will also feature special "glow-in-the-dark" signage to make it more visible while travelling at night. The company says it can absorb and store energy particles during bright daylight, which is then emitted at night, resulting in the glow.
The Scania battery-electric vehicle is refrigerated, holds 16 pallets, has nine batteries and features a fully electric cooling system powered by its battery packs.
The company says the truck will be recharged using renewable energy generated by the group’s existing solar installations and lessons learnt from this pilot will help guide future strategy.
Additionally, the group acquired more than 100 of the most fuel-efficient Euro 5-compliant trucks in South Africa and more than 1,000 of its trailers are fitted with solar panels, enabling refrigeration and tailgate lift to continue to run on solar power even when the trucks are switched off.
The Shoprite Group also started rolling out EV charging bays at select sites, with plans to expand. Customers can charge their EVs in the Western Cape for now, at Checkers Constantia, Brackenfell and Drakenstein Sentrum in Paarl.
It said EV owners will need to use the cable supplied with their vehicle, which can be activated by their RFID card at the station to initiate the charge, like any other public charger. Customers will be billed only for the electricity used to charge their vehicles.
And just last month, Mercedes-Benz Vans announced it will bring its electric eSprinter to South Africa in 2024.
The long panel van heading to Europe at the end of 2023 features a high roof, with the largest capacity battery available at 113kWh, a load capacity of 14 cubic metres and gross weight of 4.25-tonnes.
Its WLTP range is 400km, and its WLTP city cycle is 500km. The motor has two power levels — 100kW or 150kW, with 400Nm of torque.
Nadia Trimmel, president of Mercedes-Benz Vans SA, says the eSprinter is important for the South African commercial sector due to its cost-saving potential, reduced emissions and increased efficiency, which collectively contribute to a more sustainable, productive and profitable business operation.
“We are currently focused on finalising the specifications for the eSprinter, while also exploring an ecosystem that can effectively support the commercial use of electric vans,” says Trimmel.
“We understand the importance of having a comprehensive system in place and our goal is to provide a comprehensive solution that not only delivers an electric van, but moves transportation to the next level.”
READ MORE:
Our top five picks at the Cape Town classic car auction this weekend
Three rising stars in the used car market
Everything you need to know about buying a used Audi A4 B8
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos