INTERVIEW | Ford SA's Charlotte Zungu on her life in the fast lane

TimesLIVE Motoring catches up with Ford South Africa's national retail specialist Charlotte Zungu.
Tell us about yourself?
I am a proud Zulu woman who grew up on the East Rand (Johannesburg). I hold a BPhil (Hons) in marketing management and a Diploma in Marketing from the Institute of Marketing Management. I recently completed the Women in Leadership course which was offered by Ford. I am passionate about cars, mainly because most of my family members worked in the automotive industry, so I grew up hanging around scrap yards and mechanical shops. In my spare time I enjoy attending motoring events such as races and expos. I also enjoy working out and hiking in various spots around the country. I am family orientated as I come from a large family, I have five sisters, so it sometimes feels like I am in an episode of ‘Keeping up with the Zungus’.
Who inspires you?
My late mother. She persevered through hardships and raised five girls as a single mother. She achieved her goals and obtained a master's degree in Sweden, which was a far cry from the round hut she grew up in in KwaZulu-Natal.
Do you have mentors in your professional life?
My mentor is Ford customer service division director Maja Smith. She guides and encourages me to perform at my best and deliver exceptionally. What makes our mentorship journey easy is the similarities in our personalities, so she often understands my perspective on challenges. I see myself in her which pushes me to strive for the best, not only for my team, but for Ford as an organisation. She is an inspiration to me because she has succeeded in the male-dominated environment of after sales (parts and service). I particularly admire how she remains positive and maintains faith even in the darkest times. She has confidence in her abilities which enables her to tackle topics that are sometimes unfamiliar. I strive to emulate her energy and use it to develop my confidence and take my team to new heights.
What was your first paying job?
I was a public relations intern for a black-owned firm. I earned R2,000 a month while my transport costs were R1,800. Looking back, it was a great time because it was purely for the love of my career.
Where did you work before this position?
I worked in the retail side of Ford customer service division as a retail specialist. Before that I worked at Volkswagen as an after-sales marketing consultant.
What duties do you have at work?
My portfolio is split into two categories, namely accessories and wholesale parts sales. My work entails identifying vehicle accessories that can enhance our vehicle offering and address the lifestyle needs of Ford drivers and then launching them through our dealer network. On the wholesale side, I am responsible for increasing wholesale revenue by running programmes that support the objective.
What is your favourite part of your job?
I enjoy developing and empowering my team to be their best and to step out of their comfort zone. I am passionate about developing others so they can go on to innovate, elevate and repeat the development cycle.
INTERVIEW | Ford SA's Charlotte Zungu on her life in the fast lane
Image: Supplied
