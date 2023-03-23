Looking for the priciest SUV money can buy with the accompanying plushness, technology and speed? These are nine of the most expensive in the land.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan: POA
Top of the pops is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It’s powered by a 6.75l twin-turbo V12 providing 420kW and 850Nm and has a self-levelling suspension which allows you to take the Rolls-Royce Magic Carpet Ride off-road, if you want. It has boot space of 560l which can be increased to 1,930l. It also has seats slide out of the bottom part of the tailgate, allowing you and a partner to sit and watch the sunset while sipping on drinks chilled by an internal fridge.
Oh, yes, the price on application (POA) signifies its wealthy buyers seldom get a base Roller and the price can rocket past R10m.
Wheels of wealth
Nine of the most expensive SUVs money can buy
From a Rolls-Royce to a Porsche, R1m won't cut it with this bunch
Image: SUPPLIED
Looking for the priciest SUV money can buy with the accompanying plushness, technology and speed? These are nine of the most expensive in the land.
Rolls-Royce Cullinan: POA
Top of the pops is the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. It’s powered by a 6.75l twin-turbo V12 providing 420kW and 850Nm and has a self-levelling suspension which allows you to take the Rolls-Royce Magic Carpet Ride off-road, if you want. It has boot space of 560l which can be increased to 1,930l. It also has seats slide out of the bottom part of the tailgate, allowing you and a partner to sit and watch the sunset while sipping on drinks chilled by an internal fridge.
Oh, yes, the price on application (POA) signifies its wealthy buyers seldom get a base Roller and the price can rocket past R10m.
Bentley Bentayga Speed: R5.8m
Bentley offers the ostentatious Bentayga in long-wheelbase versions with rear seats that allow passengers to stretch out. But the top-dollar model is the shorter Speed variant. You lose out on 175mm of interior space but gain a 12-cylinder engine and lots of, err, speed. It can accelerate from 0-100km/h in 3.6 seconds and has a top speed over 300km/h. The interior has the best leathers, metals and glass.
Image: Supplied
Lamborghini Urus Performante: R4.8m
Luxury is likely to be the last thing on your mind of you order the Urus Performante. Performance is the target, and it has plenty of it thanks to a 490kW and 850Nm twin-turbo 4.0l V8 motor. The numbers? 0-100km/h in 3.3 secs, top speed is 306km/h.
Typical luxuries are included but they should remain firmly at the back of the mind.
Image: Supplied
Aston Martin DBX 707: R4.8m
It's expected that the SUV rated as the fastest in the world will feature in this list. The Aston Martin DBX 707 a hybrid of luxury and performance. The interior can feature a leather-clad dashboard in any colour you fancy and features comfortable bucket seats that offer support while you chase the sun at 310km/h. It's powered by a Mercedes-AMG 4.0l biturbo V8 and it sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.3 seconds.
Image: SUPPLIED
Land Rover Range Rover P530 SV LR: — R4.5m
In fifth position is the British icon Range Rover. The latest model hides the lauded off-road driving capability in a suave appearance. It’s still the most rugged choice and comes with the latest technology and luxuries. Tick the right boxes and you can be chauffeured while you stretch your legs in the back. It’s powered by a 4.4l V8 engine that develops 390kW and 790Nm. Performance is not too shabby at 4.7 secs to 100km/h and a top of 250km/h.
Image: Supplied
Maserati Levante Trofeo: R4.2m
In the Italian corner is the Maserati Levante Trofeo ("trophy" in Italian). It fills the performance cup through a Ferrari-developed 3.9l V8 with 427kW and 730Nm. Performance potential is a 0-100km/h time of 4.1 secs and a 300km/h top speed.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-Maybach GLS600: R3.6m
All the glamour and technology that this company is known for converges in the Maybach GLS600. The colossal SUV accommodates seven passengers in conventional form, but the Maybach variant eschews this for a palatial 3,135mm of rear space, where you can toast to a good life with champagne flutes surrounded by expensive hides and digital wares. It’s powered by a 410kW and 730Nm producing 4.0l V8 motor and can bob up and down to get out of a sticky off-road situation.
Image: Supplied
Mercedes-AMG G63: R3.5m
The Mercedes-AMG G63 still commands a lot of money and desirability despite its 44-year-old bones. It’s still the same hardened steel character from 1979, but now covered with luxury inside and powered by a bombastic 4.0l V8 engine breathing in retro-tastic side draught exhaust pipes.
If you want, it can drive through muddy rivers — but it’s best served in urban areas where its chilling battle cry entertains everyone.
Image: SUPPLIED
Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT: R3.5m
The Cayenne Turbo GT is based on the Cayenne coupe and its sporting intent before luxury cruising. It was built to break handling records and is the one you want for a fast cross-country drive that includes winding mountain roads. It’s practical enough to carry a nuclear family and suitably luxurious when you are not in the mood.
Image: DENIS DROPPA
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
MORE:
Five fiery Toyota hatchbacks that get us hot under the collar
Three rising stars in the used car market
Ten underrated cars South Africans should consider
These were momentous occasions for the automotive industry during the year
Our top seven most fun drives of 2022
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos