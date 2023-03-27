Ahead of the Australian Grand Prix, Daniel Ricciardo makes a thrilling return to Oracle Red Bull Racing by dusting off the team's legendary V8-powered RB7 that won the 2011 Drivers' and Constructors' championship.
In it the multiple Grand Prix winner takes an adrenalin-fuelled road trip that sees him conquer some of Australia’s most challenging terrain.
Joined by some local racing experts, Ricciardo starts in the "wild west", making his way through farmland and ocean vistas before the final challenge at iconic Mount Panorama.
Grab a coffee, hit that play button and enjoy the ride.
WATCH | Daniel Ricciardo tames the Aussie outback in a Red Bull RB7
