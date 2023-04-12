Your guide to the 21 2023 South African Car of the Year finalists

These days, it is often said there is no such thing as a bad car. In the modern era of automobiles, production standards are high, regulations are tight, customers have increasingly high demands and technology progresses by the day. Car of the Year competitions, when done right, serve to separate the good from the great.
Last week the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists (SAGMJ) concluded testing for the 2023 South African Car of the Year, with Old Mutual Insure as headline sponsor.
Being part of the planning committee, I can confirm that a great deal of work went on behind the scenes to put it together.
A lot needed to happen, including regaining confidence from manufacturers, a number of which, in recent years, opted to distance themselves from the organisation after various issues well-documented in the public domain.
Indeed, a renewed, more transparent Car of the Year ought to bring knock-on effects within the establishment at large, including younger, more diverse leadership and a refocusing of the Guild's priorities, as well as its relevance to the profession and public.
This year there are 21 finalists across nine categories. Testing was conducted over two days at Zwartkops Raceway in Tshwane and with a public roads component that saw us using a route through Hartbeespoort.
The jury comprises 28 motoring journalists, among them some of the most respected and established names in the profession.
Ahead of the official announcement on June 1, we thought it would be useful to take stock with impressions on each of the contenders.
In categories where a single vehicle competes, victory is not granted by default. To be awarded honours, it would need to achieve scores within a similar margin of the winners in categories with multiple contenders.
Compact category:
Image: Chris Wall
Renault Clio 1.0 Turbo Intens (R364,999)
The popular French brand has a compelling option in the fifth-generation Clio. Visually, it is undeniably attractive, with a peppy three-cylinder motor paired with a five-speed manual gearbox. But is it sorted enough to be declared superior to the refined Volkswagen Polo or dynamically adept Peugeot 208?
Compact Family category:
Image: Chris Wall
BAIC Beijing X55 1.5T Premium (R454,900)
Could a Chinese model win Car of the Year? Not long ago, such a thought would have been laughed at. In 2023, products like the sleek, well-equipped and keenly priced X55 have critics and buyers re-evaluating their notions.
Image: Chris Wall
Opel Mokka 1.2T GS Line (R539,900)
Edgy styling, a fun-to-drive character and a driver-centric cockpit, the Mokka brings a certain charm to the segment. Its related Stellantis group sibling, the Peugeot 2008, fared well in recent competitions. Perhaps the goodwill will rub off here too.
Image: Chris Wall
Volkswagen Taigo 1.0 TSI Life (R453,800)
Take all the elements praised in the B-segment Polo and adapt them to a crossover body format, with a coupé-like twist to the styling. Some quipped that the Taigo looked like a modern reincarnation of the old Passat hatchback. Styling aside, it is unanimous that this is a car of good substance.
Midsize category:
Image: Chris Wall
Nissan Qashqai 1.3T Acenta Plus (R670,600)
As one of the early crossover pioneers, the latest Qashqai raises its stock, but not at the expense of the virtues that made the original a hit. Intelligent packaging, impressive build quality and road manners expected of a more expensive car, it has plenty going for it.
Image: Chris Wall
Alfa Romeo Tonale 1.5 Hybrid Speciale (R799,900)
Alfa Romeo last won South African Car of the Year with the 156 in 1999. The Tonale has a handsome face, sparkling handling abilities and a cabin replete with endearing details. One point that leaves us wondering, however, is the suitability of its powertrain.
Image: Chris Wall
Chery Tiggo 8 Pro 2.0 TGDI 390T Executive (R629,900)
If you are talking bang for buck, it is hard to ignore the flagship Tiggo 8 Pro. For the price, it offers more space, performance, amenities and equipment than just about anything else you could mention.
Image: Chris Wall
Honda Civic 1.5 1.5T RS (R689,000)
On price, Honda is competing with basic versions of German compacts with the Civic RS. But it offers considerably more as standard, from a Bose audio system to heated seats. It also looks the part of a sporting fastback.
Image: Chris Wall
Hyundai Tucson 2.0 Elite (R669,900)
Its radical looks are complemented by firm, planted handling characteristics and an interior with a layout that mirrors the interesting exterior. The firm also offers one of the best warranties in the business.
Image: Chris Wall
Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDI GT-Line (R692,995)
The related product from the sister brand to Hyundai counters with a punchy turbocharged motor, sophisticated dual-clutch transmission and an interior endowed with a notably premium feel.
Premium category:
Image: Chris Wall
Jeep Grand Cherokee L 4x4 Summit Reserve (R1,724,900)
A do-it-all sport-utility vehicle blending true luxury, formidable off-road prowess, major street presence and the cachet of a brand steeped in heritage. The only chink in its armour? The normally aspirated V6 petrol.
Image: Chris Wall
Kia Sorento 2.2 CRDI AWD SXL (R1,019,995)
The mere presence of the Sorento in the Premium category attests to how far the brand has come in being recognised beyond the realm of mainstream economy carmaker. The polished Sorento represents an interesting alternative to the ladder-frame sport-utility vehicle set.
Adventure SUV category:
Image: Chris Wall
Ford Everest 3.0 V6 Platinum 4WD (R1,113,100)
A traditional competitor to the Fortuner, Ford has positioned the Everest to compete with a more upmarket set. As such, the new model is priced higher than before. But it seems to bring the refinement, technology and power to warrant the additional outlay.
Double-cab category:
Image: Chris Wall
Ford Ranger 3.0 V6 Wildtrak 4WD (R953,500)
A pick-up has never won in the history of South African Car of the Year. The presence of the latest Ranger proves the double-cab breed has evolved far beyond commercial application, catering to discerning buyers who want comfort, sound road manners and cutting-edge technologies. In Wildtrak guise, it ticks those boxes.
Image: Chris Wall
Isuzu D-Max 3.0TD V-Cross 4x4 (R857,700)
Doing without V6 power, this derivative of the D-Max undercuts its rival in this competition by nearly R100,000. Its overall constitution errs on the workhorse side of the pick-up spectrum, with a simpler interior and an on-road character that speaks more to commercial roots.
Luxury category:
Image: Chris Wall
Mercedes-Benz S500L 4MATIC (R2,735,064)
The venerable S-Class is regarded as the benchmark for luxury German flagships. In its latest iteration, the model is more opulent and advanced than ever. With its silky powertrain, exquisite interior materials and futuristic technologies, the big Mercedes-Benz was hard to fault.
Performance category:
Image: Chris Wall
Audi RS3 Sportback Quattro (R1,246,600)
With a 0-100km/h sprint time under 4 seconds, the compact RS3 is a giant-slayer. Throw in the distinctive five-cylinder howl, plus a racy outward appearance, and you have a delectable hot hatchback (or sedan). The unit Audi sent to the track found itself entering limp mode as the day went on. Jurors certainly made up for lost time when an additional car was sent for the second day of testing. Some could not be removed from the driving seat.
New Energy category:
Image: Chris Wall
Audi RS E-Tron GT Quattro (R3,359,400)
Sharing an identity with the Porsche Taycan, Audi's flagship RS model delivers spellbinding performance. It also looks sensational and has a wondrous cabin. It all comes at a price, of course.
Image: Chris Wall
Haval H6 HEV 1.5 T Ultra Luxury (R669,950)
Haval has made impressive strides in the past five years and the current H6 is partly to thank. Pushing the brand into the electrification era, the hybrid version is frugal, smooth and priced competitively.
Image: Chris Wall
Toyota RAV4 2.5 VX E-Four (R785,400)
The hybrid RAV4 carries a higher price tag than its direct competitor in this category. But South African buyers have no qualms paying the price for a brand as trusted and established as Toyota. Debuting E-Four technology, the electrified RAV4 packs decent performance and low consumption.
Image: Chris Wall
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge Twin AWD Ultimate (R1,260,800)
Once you move past the lack of a Start button, the electric XC40 is easy to warm to. It is among the more affordable crop of full-electric premium vehicles. The drive is pleasant, with a comfortable ride, rapid acceleration and a quoted range in excess of 400km.
Buying into the Porsche Boxster mystique
