Planning to run your car on cooking oil? Fat chance

Is there any way the car industry can withstand the onslaught of EVs? Chevron is hoping so.

The oil producer sent three Toyota models on a trip across the US last week with the objective of proving its “renewable fuel blend” might provide a better option for decarbonising road transport than battery-powered vehicles. Fossil fuels make up less than half of the blend and it’s more than 40% less carbon-intensive than conventional petrol, according to Chevron.

This isn’t just marketing. The company spent $3.15bn (R57.6bn) last year taking over Renewable Energy Group, or REG, a leading producer of biodiesel. Crucial to that deal was REG’s expertise in turning waste into fuel — roughly 70% of the feedstocks for its biorefineries comes from waste oil and waste agricultural produce.

That’s a tempting prospect. It’s relatively easy to convert the sort of sugars and vegetable oils you find in your kitchen cupboard into biofuels, but there’s only so much of that stuff you can produce. Soybeans or sugar cane used to power vehicles aren’t being used to nourish humans and with a global market for agricultural produce that means cars are often privileged over the one-tenth of humanity who go hungry. From next to nothing in the 1990s before the current round of petroleum blending mandates came in, fuel now accounts for a larger share of America’s farm produce than food for domestic consumption.

Waste products headed for landfill or the water treatment plant provide a way out. Instead of making fatbergs in the city’s sewers, the millions of gallons of used cooking oil thrown out by restaurants and food processors could be turned into a revenue stream, converted into road fuel in biorefineries. Rudolf Diesel first designed the engine named after him to run on vegetable oil. With some minor chemical tweaks, used cooking oil, or UCO, can be blended seamlessly into the fuel that comes out of a petrol pump.

That’s the theory, at least. The problem is, there’s not enough of it.