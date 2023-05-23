Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they compare compact SUVs from BMW, Mazda and Hyundai. They also see whether a BMW 640d makes for a sound used luxury coupé and discuss the long-term ownership prospects of a high mileage Audi Q3.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they compare compact SUVs from BMW, Mazda and Hyundai. They also see whether a BMW 640d makes for a sound used luxury coupé and discuss the long-term ownership prospects of a high mileage Audi Q3.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide
WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest
WATCH | Can a car battery thwart an AK-47?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos