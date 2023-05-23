Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

23 May 2023 - 08:10 By Ignition TV

Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they compare compact SUVs from BMW, Mazda and Hyundai. They also see whether a BMW 640d makes for a sound used luxury coupé and discuss the long-term ownership prospects of a high mileage Audi Q3.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they discuss whether an older model Mercedes-Benz C-Class coupé is a good used buy.
Motoring
1 week ago

WATCH | New Ford Everest vs old Ford Everest

Join Ignition TV presenter Ernest Page as he finds out just how much better the new Ford Everest is compared with its predecessor.
Motoring
6 days ago

WATCH | Can a car battery thwart an AK-47?

Ever wondered how automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Tyre manufacturers under pressure as too much rubber hits the road Features
  2. Toyota Fortuner is not ‘all new’, rules advertising board news
  3. Toyota SA to launch vehicle leasing service news
  4. REVIEW | The Ford Ranger Raptor is a sports car with a load bay Reviews
  5. Fuel prices set to drop in June, says AA news

Latest Videos

Thabo Bester finally has an official SA ID: Revealed by Motsaledi
'Dr Nandipha no longer deserves a SA passport, should be revoked': Home affairs ...