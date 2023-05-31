Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

31 May 2023 - 15:56 By Ignition TV

Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they look at the pros and cons of purchasing old model sedans from BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

The team also helps a first-time buyer choose a fun and affordable super mini and decide whether to fix or flog a damaged Honda Civic.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

WATCH MORE:

WATCH | Ignition TV visits the home of Haval

Join Ignition TV presenter Francisco Nwamba as he visits Haval's cutting-edge Xushui plant in China. He also experiences the firm's research and ...
Motoring
1 day ago

WATCH | Can three layers of Kevlar stop an AK-47 in its tracks?

Ever wondered how automotive components would stand up to semi-automatic rifle fire?
Motoring
2 days ago

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they compare compact SUVs from BMW, Mazda and Hyundai. They also see whether a BMW 640d makes for a sound used luxury ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Ignition TV reviews the 2023 Suzuki Grand Vitara Reviews
  2. April vehicle sales: South Africa has a new favourite car news
  3. All-electric Omoda C5 EV could be coming to South Africa New Models
  4. Secretive Dutchman’s classic car collection goes up for auction news
  5. REVIEW | Why the Toyota Vitz is a budget car worth considering First Drives

Latest Videos

New force for frontline staff safety and curtailing theft revealed in Cape Town
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death