Aston Martin DB4GT driven by Peter Sellers in film hits the auction block

Bonhams' newly rebranded motoring department is thrilled to unveil the 1961 Aston Martin DB4GT, famously driven by Peter Sellers in comedy crime film The Wrong Arm of the Law.
This iconic vehicle, which was also owned by the actor, will be showcased at the upcoming Goodwood Festival of Speed Sale on July 14. With an estimated value ranging from £2.2m to £2.6m (roughly R54.2m to R64.1m), it is expected to draw significant attention from collectors and enthusiasts alike.
Renowned for its impressive speed and performance, the DB4GT coupé was one of the fastest Grand Tourers of its time.
In the film, it played a prominent role as the getaway car belonging to Peter Sellers' character, "Pearly Gates". Notably, it was featured in a high-speed chase through Uxbridge Moor, with a Wolseley 6/90 police car hot on its trail.
Considered Britain's answer to the Ferrari 250 GT SWB, the DB4GT boasted remarkable capabilities, including a top speed of more than 240km/h. This was made possible by its powerful 3.7l engine, delivering an impressive 225kW, along with features such as triple Weber carburettors, a 12-plug head and weight-saving magnesium-alloy body panels.
The car's distinct design elements, including Perspex rear windows and sloping headlight covers, further enhanced its appeal. While most of the 75 DB4GT production models had their rear seats replaced with a carpeted shelf, this particular car was one of only three to retain factory-fitted occasional rear seats, as used by actor Lionel Jefferies, who played Pearly's accomplice in the film's getaway scenes.
During the filming process, Sellers drove the Aston Martin for the “hero shots”, while the majority of the high-speed driving was expertly handled by Ken Rudd, an Aston Martin dealer who also appeared in the movie as a gang member extra.
The car, registered as 41 DPX, was originally delivered to Rudd's dealership, KN Rudd in Worthing, as a demonstrator. It featured rare additions such as aluminium bezels surrounding the headlights and multiple air scoops, including one for the oil cooler.
Interestingly, the car's original 3.7l engine suffered damage during filming and was subsequently replaced at the Aston Martin factory with a larger 4.0l block in early 1963. Aston Martin records confirm that this replacement engine, stamped as a 4.0l GT engine, is the only factory-fitted 4.0l DB4GT engine to date.
Notably, another DB4 model performed the film's famous flying jump over a bridge, but 41 DPX remained in the spotlight for the final scene.
Sellers, a well-known car collector and luxury marque enthusiast, acquired the DB4GT in late 1961 or early 1962. He entrusted the car's maintenance to Aston Martin Feltham, where he developed a friendship with Richard Williams, the future founder of the renowned restoration business RS Williams. Williams was subsequently hired to oversee Sellers' car collection, which included the DB4GT.
After its time under Sellers' ownership, the DB4GT passed through the hands of several enthusiasts, including Gerry Keane, former chairperson of the Aston Martin Owners Club, before undergoing a comprehensive rebuild. The body and chassis restoration were expertly undertaken by Bodylines, while Spray Tec repainted the vehicle in the stunning shade of Goodwood Green in 2002.
This remarkable Aston Martin has graced Aston Martin's original press photos and has been featured on the cover of various classic car publications.
Automotive enthusiasts and collectors will have the opportunity to witness this piece of cinematic and motoring history up close starting from July 13 during the Festival of Speed Sale preview. The DB4GT, with its rich heritage and undeniable allure, will be offered for auction on July 14, eagerly awaiting its next fortunate owner.
