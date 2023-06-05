Features

Should South African Uber drivers be buying hybrids?

05 June 2023 - 15:25 By Motoring Reporter
Hybrids such as the Toyota Prius, listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R450k, have a favourable price tag when competing with new ICE vehicles. Uber drivers using them can enjoy the added benefit of fuel savings. File photo.
Image: Supplied

Millions of rides a day — all generating zero emissions. That’s what Uber is promising.

By 2030, the company plans to operate as a zero-emission mobility platform in Canada, Europe and the US. And Uber claims that 100% of the rides it offers globally will by 2040 be in zero-emission vehicles or through micro-mobility and public transit.

What does this mean to Uber drivers in South Africa? Could hybrid vehicles be a good stepping-stone in the right direction?

The first thing that one needs to unpack is Uber’s requirements — the company is quite particular about the vehicles it accepts on the platform. For instance, the car must be a maximum of eight years old (in 2023, the oldest eligible vehicles are from 2015). The car must be a five-door hatchback or four-door sedan or minivan. It must have ABS as well as passenger and driver airbags fitted.

There are a number of hybrids in South Africa that fit this bill, but as AutoTrader CEO George Mienie notes, Uber drivers need to turn a profit.

“The challenge with hybrids is that they often cost more than the same car with an internal combustion engine (ICE),” he points out.

R200,000 City Blitz becomes South Africa's cheapest electric car

The budget-friendly range of electrics is designed for congested city and suburban driving.
Motoring
3 days ago

“Take, for instance, the Haval H6. Whereas the ICE option starts at a price of R479,950, pricing for the hybrid electric option starts at R669,950. The premium of R190,000 may mean that driving this vehicle as an Uber is not necessarily viable.”

The solution could be a used hybrid — such as the Lexus CT, for instance. It is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of just R359,900 (average mileage 91,000km, average year of registration of 2018). 

Another good bet could be the world’s first mass-produced hybrid: the Toyota Prius. It is listed on AutoTrader for an average price of R450,379 (average mileage 41,189km, average year of registration of 2020). 

These hybrids have a favourable price tag when competing with new ICE vehicles and Uber drivers can enjoy the added benefit of fuel savings. 

Of course, neither of these two vehicles will get the thumbs-up from Uber come 2040 — when only zero-emission vehicles are allowed by the platform.

As things stand, Uber drivers are unlikely to opt for an EV. They’re expensive and there are too few charging stations to support the regular use of a commercially driven network like Uber. Will this change in the future in South Africa?

For this to happen, export duties on EVs in South Africa would need to be reduced and/or scrapped and a massive charging network — that delivers reliable and affordable electricity — will need to be made accessible to Uber drivers. Or Uber will need to change its policies locally — and allow used EVs such as a Mini Hatch SE to be used (it doesn’t meet Uber’s requirements).

Either way, South Africa has a long way to go before local Uber drivers will make the “zero-emissions in 2040” scenario a reality.

