SPORTS SALOON SHOOT-OUT | 2023 BMW M340i VS Mercedes-AMG C43

Tackling the corners
With a driver-centric persona honed over decades, the 3-Series feels like a more natural ergonomic fit. The moment the driver gets behind the wheel, that feeling of familiarity is undoubtable.
Its front seats are comfortable and sufficiently bolstered, that BMW M Performance steering wheel offers its hallmark, meaty grip and while the screen-intensive, curved display resembles a Samsung smart television, its position and slimness make for a less distracting presence than the central tablet of the C43.
Riding on mixed wheels (225/40/19 front; 255/35/19 rear); the suspension tuning of the M340i leans towards a more forgiving character. Which is not to infer that it is soft; but rather that its damping strikes a sweeter spot between firmness and comfort.
Dropping cogs and flooring it down the main straight of the Gerotek dynamic handling track the unmistakable six-cylinder bellow is addictive. Leaning in hard on the brakes before turning into the up-sloping right-hander, the BMW settles confidently.
Adjust your throttle position more drastically than required exiting the corner and the BMW complies with gradual, controllable oversteer.
Overall, it is a fluid, playful and adjustable dance partner, happy to slide on its Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 footwear.
Truly, in its sportiest mode and with the electronic aids toned down, the set-up of the BMW would lead you to believe it is a true rear-wheel drive vehicle. It is lighter of the two, tipping the scales at 1,680kg.
By contrast, the heavier (1,840kg) Mercedes-AMG brings a more rigid, clinical approach. Its front bucket seats are racy, with more aggressive lateral support than those of the BMW, but harder on the buttocks. Its suspension is clearly better suited to the billiard-smooth surface of an Autobahn rather than the pocked, scarred nuances of Mzansi asphalt.
It has a bigger footprint, wearing 245/35/20 at the front axle and 265/30/20 at the rear. Our test unit also wore serious rubber, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Grip is tenacious, bolstered by the 4MATIC system, while the agility factor is hard to beat, given the rear-axle steering. The C43 rides harsh but is unflappable in the corners and attempts to unseat or goad it into a similarly playful driving style as the BMW were in vain.
As for the noise of the four-cylinder? Not as contrived as one might have initially thought. The 2.0l is emboldened by synthesised acoustics. Supported by its hybrid system, the motor has a responsive feel but to declare it more tractable in the real world or vocally superior to the six-cylinder rival would be a stretch.
SPORTS SALOON SHOOT-OUT | 2023 BMW M340i VS Mercedes-AMG C43
Image: Waldo Swiegers
In every rivalry, we all have a preferred side. Tom or Jerry, Pirates or Chiefs, Chicken Licken or KFC — you get the drift?
With medium-sized premium German saloons, you are either in the camp of Audi A4, BMW 3-Series or Mercedes-Benz C-Class. And those allegiances get more fervent when zoning-in on the more high-performance derivatives.
We know the Teutonic brands mentioned have high-output flagships in the RS4, M3 and C63 respectively. And just one tier below, serving buyers who find those full-heat versions a bit too indulgent, are slightly milder peri-peri options: S4, C43 and M340i.
Our comparison this week is between Stuttgart and Munich, as Mercedes-AMG and BMW launched the latest expressions of their middle-range sprinters in the past 12 months.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Different ingredients
The biggest talking point about the W206 Mercedes-AMG C43 is its eschewing of the six-cylinder motor that powered its predecessor.
It is now powered by a 1,991cc in-line turbocharged four-cylinder unit which is aided by a mild hybrid system comprising of a belt-driven starter generator and 48V battery. In tandem, the set-up facilitates coasting and temporary boost functions; with a total quoted output of 300kW and 500Nm.
Power is diced up by a nine-speed multi-clutch automatic gearbox, transmitted to each corner by the 4MATIC all-wheel drive system, with distribution biased to the rear axle. Claimed 0-100km/h acceleration is 4.6 seconds.
The BMW also boasts all-wheel drive as denoted by the xDrive moniker, as well as mild hybridisation from a 48V supply. But it retains a more original recipe type of approach under the hood. Lifting the bonnet reveals a 2,998cc boosted straight-six. At 285kW, it has a slight deficit in relation to the C43, but the torque figure is matched on the dot. Its claimed sprint time is 4.3 seconds and an eight-speed automatic is on duty.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Sprinting abilities
Lined up on the main straight at Gerotek test facility in Tshwane, both vehicles were set to their most dynamic modes, with traction control deactivated. Both offer launch control systems that are easy to initiate, with confirmation on the instrument cluster prompted by holding the brake and accelerator.
First it was the turn of the Mercedes-AMG, which managed a 4.77-second sprint and a 12.96 quarter-mile, according to the VBOX logger. The BMW was fractionally slower, dispatching the run from standstill to 100km/h in 4.82 seconds, achieving the quarter-mile in 13.6 seconds. Both are plenty quick for the daily requirements of the average, spirited driver.
Image: Waldo Swiegers
Tackling the corners
With a driver-centric persona honed over decades, the 3-Series feels like a more natural ergonomic fit. The moment the driver gets behind the wheel, that feeling of familiarity is undoubtable.
Its front seats are comfortable and sufficiently bolstered, that BMW M Performance steering wheel offers its hallmark, meaty grip and while the screen-intensive, curved display resembles a Samsung smart television, its position and slimness make for a less distracting presence than the central tablet of the C43.
Riding on mixed wheels (225/40/19 front; 255/35/19 rear); the suspension tuning of the M340i leans towards a more forgiving character. Which is not to infer that it is soft; but rather that its damping strikes a sweeter spot between firmness and comfort.
Dropping cogs and flooring it down the main straight of the Gerotek dynamic handling track the unmistakable six-cylinder bellow is addictive. Leaning in hard on the brakes before turning into the up-sloping right-hander, the BMW settles confidently.
Adjust your throttle position more drastically than required exiting the corner and the BMW complies with gradual, controllable oversteer.
Overall, it is a fluid, playful and adjustable dance partner, happy to slide on its Goodyear Eagle F1 Asymmetric 3 footwear.
Truly, in its sportiest mode and with the electronic aids toned down, the set-up of the BMW would lead you to believe it is a true rear-wheel drive vehicle. It is lighter of the two, tipping the scales at 1,680kg.
By contrast, the heavier (1,840kg) Mercedes-AMG brings a more rigid, clinical approach. Its front bucket seats are racy, with more aggressive lateral support than those of the BMW, but harder on the buttocks. Its suspension is clearly better suited to the billiard-smooth surface of an Autobahn rather than the pocked, scarred nuances of Mzansi asphalt.
It has a bigger footprint, wearing 245/35/20 at the front axle and 265/30/20 at the rear. Our test unit also wore serious rubber, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres. Grip is tenacious, bolstered by the 4MATIC system, while the agility factor is hard to beat, given the rear-axle steering. The C43 rides harsh but is unflappable in the corners and attempts to unseat or goad it into a similarly playful driving style as the BMW were in vain.
As for the noise of the four-cylinder? Not as contrived as one might have initially thought. The 2.0l is emboldened by synthesised acoustics. Supported by its hybrid system, the motor has a responsive feel but to declare it more tractable in the real world or vocally superior to the six-cylinder rival would be a stretch.
Traffic and other realities
At the track, the Mercedes-AMG proved slightly quicker in a straight line, while the BMW demonstrated a more engaging experience in the corners.
In the real world, the more cohesive and forgiving suspension damping of the M340i makes it easier to live with. The lower, firmer-sprung Mercedes-AMG can get fatiguing, triggering anxiety over speed-humps and poorer road surfaces.
As with the regular C-Class, there are also criticisms to be levelled at the build quality of the C43. In visual appeal, the cabin design is more interesting than that of the BMW. But it cannot match the softer finishes and superior assembly of the G20 3-Series.
Our week-long average fuel consumption in the C43, including urban, freeway and performance testing sessions, was 15.8l/100km. The average in the M340i was 13.7l/100km. These are figures with heavy-footed usage and when driven sedately, both vehicles will return lower.
The loftier price of the Mercedes-AMG does not make its case stronger. Things start off at R1,653,400. You would think the brand might have been able to give it a more competitive sticker, especially since it is locally-produced.
The brand might use electrified technologies and the fitment of four-wheel steering to justify its pricing. But the average consumer is likely to find the base R1,350,000 of the six-cylinder M340i far more compelling.
In our take, it is the more endearing product and that it undercuts its rival seals the deal.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
READ MORE:
COMPACT SUV SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Ford EcoSport vs Hyundai Creta
HATCH SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Toyota Starlet vs Suzuki Baleno
SEDAN SHOOT-OUT | 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class vs BMW 3-Series
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos