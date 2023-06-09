Features

WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R

South Africa's burliest bakkie takes on VW's hot hatch in a 0-100km/h dice

09 June 2023 - 11:26 By Denis Droppa

The second-generation Ford Ranger Raptor recently hit the scene as the fastest bakkie in town.

A 3.0l V6 twin turbo petrol engine wielding 292kW and 583Nm makes it easily run away from any other one-tonner, so we gave the blue-oval bakkie more of a challenge by pitting it against one of the fastest hot hatches: the Volkswagen Golf R.

The Golf R sends 235kW and 400Nm to the road via all-wheel drive and though it boasts less power than the Raptor it's also a lot lighter.

To see how they stack up, TimesLIVE’s motoring team took the two vehicles to the Gerotek test track near Pretoria for a drag race. Check out the video above to see how it panned out.

