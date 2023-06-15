Features

WATCH | Kasi Surprise wows matric dancegoer with ride in Range Rover

15 June 2023 - 10:55 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she surprises matriculant Siyabulela Kule with a ride to his matric dance in a luxurious Range Rover. 

