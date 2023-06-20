Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

20 June 2023 - 08:26 By Ignition TV

Join the Buyer’s Guide team as they compare three affordable sedans from Japan and Germany. They also investigate whether it makes sense to replace a nearly new Suzuki Vitara Brezza with a Toyota Corolla Cross, and evaluate the long term ownership prospects of a Ford Focus EcoBoost. 

