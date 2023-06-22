Disability doesn't stand in the way of this determined car enthusiast

Many of us would battle if we were to spend a day in a wheelchair experiencing the world through the eyes of someone who relies on it for mobility. Our eyes would be opened to just how challenging daily routines can be, let alone the prospect of finding employment.
Luvo Londa was 19 when he was involved in a car accident with his family during a trip to Johannesburg from the Eastern Cape. He suffered a spinal cord injury that rendered him a quadriplegic.
Today, Londa is the owner of A+ Auto Panel Beaters on the East Rand. He employs six staff and they offer everything from dent and scratch removal to full respray, minor motor body repairs and paint restoration.
“I’ve always loved cars. I remember our family car fondly. It was an old bakkie that had belonged to my grandfather. My dream car has always been a BMW,” he says.
Londa started buying old cars from salvage yards and would get professionals to give them a complete overhaul. He says it later occurred to him that he could make a living out of doing the same thing.
It wasn’t long before he was trying his hand at panel beating and doing repairs from his yard — work that turned neighbours’ heads.
“People could see what a neat job I did. More work started coming in and I ended up opening a small motor body repair shop. Finally, I was living my passion and working full-time with cars,” says the entrepreneur.
Jacques Viljoen, national director of the South African Motor Body Repairers’ Association (Sambra), says disability is not an insurmountable obstacle in the sector and people living with disability are thriving in the automotive industry, specifically the motor body repair sector.
Londa admits living with disability isn’t easy, especially in a service industry.
“You need to win the customer’s trust in your ability to deliver quality workmanship. Quality is important if your business is to succeed. Word of mouth spreads quickly and can work in your favour if your standard of work is consistently high,” he says.
“There are many opportunities available and there are exceptional people living with disabilities steering themselves up the career ladder in the motor industry — and inspiring others to do the same,” adds Viljoen.
Disability doesn't stand in the way of this determined car enthusiast
Image: SUPPLIED
Luvo has big dreams for the future. With the backing of Sambra, he is confident of getting more access to the market so he can one day own a bigger business and create more jobs.
“I would like to gain funding so my workshop can be recognised by insurers and I can buy more equipment,” he says.
Londa advises others living with disabilities to not believe they are in any way disadvantaged.
“You can live your dream. It is up to you. Persist on the path you want to follow. I am living proof you are able to succeed at anything you put your mind to and are passionate about,” he says.
December 3 is celebrated as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.
