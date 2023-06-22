Why fixing today’s cars requires much more than yesterday’s mechanic

Properly qualified automotive technicians whose training includes internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and electric vehicles are an increasingly scarce commodity in South Africa.
Most cars have more than 30,000 parts and are more of a “computer on wheels” than a people moving machine, meaning training now takes as long as that of a medical specialist, and the technicians must continue training as new models and technologies are introduced.
Finding young people to become automotive technicians is not easy, mainly because of the stigma associated with technical trades in South Africa. Unlike in developed countries such as Germany and Switzerland, where artisans are highly regarded and respected, there is a negative perception locally about such occupations.
Dealerships and repair shops often have specific requirements for new hires. Typically, candidates must hold a matric certificate with a pass mark of at least 50% in mathematics and science or at least one of these subjects. Candidates may be considered if they have completed a bridging programme, if their marks in these subjects are below the specified threshold.
In days long past, apprentices obtained most of their skills from an artisan who served as a mentor. Most of the training was practical. Now there is much theory technicians must grasp before putting their skills into practice.
Today’s automotive technicians are specialised, far removed from the mechanic of old. These technicians are sought after, making their training and retention costs a big investment for dealerships. This demand extends locally and overseas since the training and qualifications meet international standards.
Today’s master or diagnostic technician can be compared to a medical specialist in terms of the duration and intensity of studying and on the job technical training required.
Humans have remained largely unchanged physically for millennia. While new afflictions may emerge, the fundamental structure of the human body remains a constant for medical practitioners. That’s not the case for top-line automotive technicians who must work on cars that are 20 or 30 years old, with relatively basic technology, and then transition to the latest models with advanced technology, thousands of parts all perfectly engineered to work in unison, most of them electronic.
Besides dealing with old and new technology cars, there is a growing range of vehicles in most franchises that require attention in the service department. These range from small, low-tech runabouts to expensive luxury models with complex technology.
The standard apprenticeship in the motor industry has also changed radically. In addition to working under an artisan, apprentices now spend as much as two weeks a month at a college for theoretical studies. Once the apprentice qualifies as an artisan, the real pressure begins in skills improvement and theoretical learning. Much of this is specific to models and systems.
Learning never stops and depending on the specific franchise, the five years after qualifying as an artisan can be demanding as the technician progresses to becoming a master or diagnostic technician. Technicians are also required to undergo annual refresher courses and receive training before the introduction of a new model.
The big challenge for dealerships is how to attract matriculants with sufficient maths and science to pursue careers as automotive technicians and remove the stigma attached to the technical trades, which have become more focused on laboratory coats and laptops than overalls and “lappies”.
These individuals typically start as apprentices on relatively low remuneration but receive increases as they progress through various qualification levels and work to achieve master or diagnostic status. Finding suitable candidates is further complicated by recent changes in labour laws.
• Gary McCraw is the director of the National Automobile Dealers’ Association (Nada)
Why fixing today’s cars requires much more than yesterday’s mechanic
Image: bialasiewicz / 123rf
