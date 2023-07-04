Features

WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

04 July 2023 - 14:41 By Ignition TV

Join the Buyer's Guide team as they compare compact SUVs from Kia, Haval and Chery. The guys also examine the pros and cons of financing a Mercedes-Benz GLC with a balloon payment and whether you should sell a five-year-old Ford Ranger if the service plan is about to expire. 

