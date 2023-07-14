Features

WATCH | Kasi Surprise treats viewer to VW Advanced Driving experience

14 July 2023 - 16:35 By Ignition TV

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe (aka Cool Car Chick) as she surprises viewer Daiyaan with a Volkswagen Advanced Driving experience at Zwartkops Raceway.

