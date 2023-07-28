Used car searches v sales: do they correlate?

The most searched for used car in South Africa is the Toyota Hilux while the most sold is the Ford Ranger. This begs the question: why aren’t they the same?

There can be any number of reasons South African consumers search for one car and then buy another. Search data is an indicator of consumer demand — but this does not necessarily translate into a sale — especially when considering factors such as availability or affordability.

Examining AutoTrader search and sales data provides valuable insights into consumer shopping behaviour, ultimately revealing the missing element of the consumer purchasing puzzle.

As George Mienie, AutoTrader CEO, explains, sales data doesn’t necessarily mirror search data.

“While search data reveals which cars are most in demand, sales data is an indicator of the economic position of the consumer. Turning to search data for the first half of 2023, we can see that the Volkswagen Golf was the second most searched for car. However, it doesn’t appear on the list of the 10 most sold cars,” he notes.