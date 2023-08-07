Features

WATCH | Toyota Land Cruiser driven 30m under water for 12 hours

Team sets world record for longest and deepest underwater drive

07 August 2023 - 11:41 By Motoring Reporter
An Australian team of engineers and petrolheads have driven a Toyota Land Cruiser 7km underwater, setting the world record for the longest and deepest underwater drive at a depth of 30m.

On Saturday the team drove the 1978 Land Cruiser, converted to run on electric power and dubbed the Mudcrab, across Darwin Harbour and emerged on Darwin's Mindil Beach a hundreds of spectators cheered on.

A team of 30 divers took turns driving the car across the muddy ocean floor, in an underwater drive that took 12 hours. It was around five hours longer than originally planned due to silt and mud covering the sea floor swallowing up the Mudcrab's tyres several times on the way down, causing the car to be bogged.

The team had to use inflatable buoys, chained to the car, to lift it out of the mud each time. It took a further two hours to lift the car over a gas pipeline.

Car enthusiasts spent months making the secondhand LandCruiser seaworthy with a waterproof electric engine and water-filled tyres.

At 30m under water, the pressure is so severe that each diver-driver could only spend 15 minutes in the car before returning to the surface. In the murky waters, the divers also had to contend with the possibility of saltwater crocodiles and sharks.

Will Hanigan, who was part of the dive team, told Australia's ABC News it was all worth it for "the thrill of it".

