GALLERY | The weird and wonderful classics of Cars in the Park Zwartkops

From post-apocalyptic Beetle tow trucks to rat rods, there were golden oldies galore at Mzansi’s biggest classic car meet

08 August 2023 - 15:27 By TimesLIVE
Cars in the Park 2023.
Cars in the Park 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa

The 41st annual Cars in the Park meet took place at the Zwartkops race circuit on Sunday, with thousands of exhibitors and visitors enjoying the old timers at South Africa's largest classic-car event.

Motoring editor Denis Droppa was there with his camera to capture assorted golden oldies, shiny engines, rat rods, roadhouse servings, time lapse bonnets and even a post-apocalyptic Beetle tow truck.

Cars in the Park 2023.
Cars in the Park 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2023.
Cars in the Park 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2023.
Cars in the Park 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2023.
Cars in the Park 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2023.
Cars in the Park 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2023.
Cars in the Park 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2023.
Cars in the Park 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2023.
Cars in the Park 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa
Cars in the Park 2023.
Cars in the Park 2023.
Image: Denis Droppa

