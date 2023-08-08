The 41st annual Cars in the Park meet took place at the Zwartkops race circuit on Sunday, with thousands of exhibitors and visitors enjoying the old timers at South Africa's largest classic-car event.
Motoring editor Denis Droppa was there with his camera to capture assorted golden oldies, shiny engines, rat rods, roadhouse servings, time lapse bonnets and even a post-apocalyptic Beetle tow truck.
GALLERY | The weird and wonderful classics of Cars in the Park Zwartkops
From post-apocalyptic Beetle tow trucks to rat rods, there were golden oldies galore at Mzansi’s biggest classic car meet
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Denis Droppa
Image: Denis Droppa
