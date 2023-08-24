The stars of Disney and Pixar’s Cars are to reunite at Rennsport Reunion 7 from September 28 to October 1 at the Laguna Seca raceway in the US.
Hosted every three to five years since 2001, Porsche Rennsport Reunion is the world's largest meeting of classic Porsche racing cars and their drivers.
The full-size Sally Carrera and Lightning McQueen now call the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart and the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles their respective homes. For this event, the two museums have loaned Sally and Lightning to allow them to be brought together again.
“You can’t have a celebration of motorsport and Porsche without Lightning McQueen and Sally Carrera,” said Jay Ward, creative director of franchise of Pixar Animation Studios.
“The life size cars were created in 2006 for the premiere of the original Cars movie, held at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte. Sally was made from a real 996-generation 911 and runs and drives.
“Sally and Lightning often travelled together to celebrate key moments and they got to see a lot of the world as new Cars movies were launched. In the past decade, though, they’ve been on display far apart, and on different continents — it’s wonderful that they’re being reunited at Rennsport after so many years.”
Ward and Cars production designer Bob Pauley (who originally designed Sally more than 20 years ago) will attend the Rennsport Reunion 7.
Making its return to the limelight after its record-breaking sale last year, the 2022 “Sally Special” will also be on display at Rennsport. The one-off, life-size recreation of the Sally Carrera character was created in collaboration between Pixar and Porsche and sold for $3.6m (R67m) at the 2022 Sotheby’s auction at Monterey.
Sally Carrera and Lightning McQueen to reunite after more than a decade
The full-size car characters are set to be together again for the unique Porsche motorsport celebration Rennsport Reunion 7
Image: Supplied
The stars of Disney and Pixar’s Cars are to reunite at Rennsport Reunion 7 from September 28 to October 1 at the Laguna Seca raceway in the US.
Hosted every three to five years since 2001, Porsche Rennsport Reunion is the world's largest meeting of classic Porsche racing cars and their drivers.
The full-size Sally Carrera and Lightning McQueen now call the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart and the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles their respective homes. For this event, the two museums have loaned Sally and Lightning to allow them to be brought together again.
“You can’t have a celebration of motorsport and Porsche without Lightning McQueen and Sally Carrera,” said Jay Ward, creative director of franchise of Pixar Animation Studios.
“The life size cars were created in 2006 for the premiere of the original Cars movie, held at Lowe's Motor Speedway in Charlotte. Sally was made from a real 996-generation 911 and runs and drives.
“Sally and Lightning often travelled together to celebrate key moments and they got to see a lot of the world as new Cars movies were launched. In the past decade, though, they’ve been on display far apart, and on different continents — it’s wonderful that they’re being reunited at Rennsport after so many years.”
Ward and Cars production designer Bob Pauley (who originally designed Sally more than 20 years ago) will attend the Rennsport Reunion 7.
Making its return to the limelight after its record-breaking sale last year, the 2022 “Sally Special” will also be on display at Rennsport. The one-off, life-size recreation of the Sally Carrera character was created in collaboration between Pixar and Porsche and sold for $3.6m (R67m) at the 2022 Sotheby’s auction at Monterey.
MORE:
‘Sally Carrera’ Porsche auctioned for R61m
WATCH | Rimac Nevera sets new Nürburgring EV world record
How Sacrilege Motors electrifies the classic Porsche 911
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos