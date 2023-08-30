INTERVIEW | Women revving things up in the motoring world

PRINISHA KHOOSAL | CFO, Bridgestone.
Talk us through your background
I grew up in Pietermaritzburg and I have a BCom from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. I completed the Global Executive Development Programme (GEDP) at GIBS and am working towards a managerial level certification from CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. My career took off in London where I spent two years from 1998 to 2000 working for companies such as Universal Studios, CB Richard Ellis and Calvin Klein. These experiences provided me with a solid foundation in the corporate world and exposed me to the complexities of international business.
After London, I moved to Johannesburg where I held various financial roles of increasing responsibility. I worked as a senior financial analyst at Gillette - Sub-Saharan Africa, a business unit partner at Gillette AMEE headquarters in London and a group finance manager at Procter & Gamble South Africa. These positions allowed me to develop a deep understanding of financial management, business operations and cross-cultural sensitivities. Continuing my journey, I also served as a finance manager for Africa at Motorola and later took on the role of head of regional finance for Blackberry in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region, where I also held positions as head of commercial finance for Blackberry MEA and Blackberry Africa.
My experience in the technology industry honed my skills in strategic decision-making, process improvement and change management. I then joined British Petroleum (BP) Southern Africa as the head of commercial finance, serving as a key member of the BP executive committee team. In this role, I balanced short-term business imperatives with long-term goals, driving process redesign and facilitating decision-making. My ability to influence strategic outcomes and deliver results made me a valuable asset to the organisation.
Walk us through a day in your role
I ensure strategy is being executed through various platforms such as focusing on people, building people, capability, mentoring, coaching and giving guidance. I ensure our internal controls and corporate governance are adhered to, the company is protected and risks are managed. I partner with the various business MDs and teams to ensure we have the right data and insights to make critical decisions that drive strategy. I ensure our policies and processes are in place for the smooth running of our business, including procurement, debtors, payables, treasury and sales. In addition, I drive the performance delivery of financial KPIs, goals, daily tracking of sales and costs. As CFO, a key part of my role is enabling the business with tools, funding and frameworks which helps them be successful. Management of cash, credit, costs and customers are critical.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Challenges: Having to be the bad cop all the time. Holding a cohesive tension with the business (front line and support functions); to ensure we do the right thing always and we don’t deviate from strategy. Cost, cash and internal controls, ensuring teams adhere to policies and procedures and ensure people spend the company’s money as if it’s their own.
Rewarding: There are so many. Biggest reward is seeing your team you have developed promoted and valued by the organisation. Seeing women I coach be promoted and be successful in their jobs. One of my biggest humbling moments at Bridgestone was in my first year when we delivered good results paid good bonuses, the company was receiving this after a period of no or low bonuses and people came to me as I walked through the building and hugged me and said “thank you, this money changes our lives, I can buy my mother a stove, a washing machine”... I had tears in my eyes as I felt I contributed to changing people’s lives for the better.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
There needs to be programmes to ensure the industry's ecosystem is benefiting. Suppliers, customers, communities and companies all need to benefit and gain. There needs to be a more holistic approach to sustainability. There needs to be more lobbing of government to invest in this industry, policies, rebates, as it drives our exports, hence it must be beneficial for companies to stay and invest. I would like to see more women come into this space in leadership roles.
INTERVIEW | Women revving things up in the motoring world
Image: Supplied
This month we cast the spotlight on remarkable women in the automotive industry. In our fifth and last instalment, we feature trailblazers from Kia, Ford, Bridgestone and Supa Quick.
JUANITA SMITH | Head of sales at Kia
Talk us through your background
I started my career at Kia South Africa in January 2019 as a business development manager for several Gauteng-based dealers in the Kia retail operations group as well as a handful of independently-owned dealerships in Mpumalanga and North West. In July 2020 I was promoted to corporate sales manager in the fleet department, managing and maintaining business relationships with current and potential corporate clients. I was promoted to the head of sales role in October 2021. Before Kia South Africa, I spent most of my career at General Motors, previously known as Delta Motor Corporation. Over a decade, I held numerous positions within the finance department. One such position was that of export credit co-ordinator which gave me insight into exporting components to African countries and the US.
My interest in sales and marketing was ignited when I held two roles; first, vehicle export co-ordinator for Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Kenya. Being responsible for the entire sale process from obtaining the initial order to getting the goods across our borders provided a holistic view of the process. Second, was the finance analyst position in the sales and marketing department which allowed me to develop a cross-functional partnership between the two divisions and allowed successful advancement. I was promoted to product manager for Chevrolet and Opel where I was responsible for the introduction of new products into the market while supporting the brand manager with the development and implementation of launch campaigns. My team and I played a role in planning product strategy and roadmaps. I also held the district manager of sales responsible for 15 dealerships in South Africa and Botswana.
Walk us through a day in your role
I’m responsible for retail sales in South Africa, as well as Namibia, Eswatini and Zimbabwe, including monthly dealer stock allocations, target contribution setting and achievement and performance reviews. I have four business development managers who support the dealer network and report to me, ensuring our business grows at the pace it is expected to. I am responsible for driving sales and revenue and ensuring the team meets set goals and targets. Daily support of my team is vital as our business development managers need to be equipped with the tools and information to empower them to reach objectives while supporting the dealer network. Building relationships between head office, our dealer partners and owners and investors. Setting sales targets and tracking progress.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
I am fortunate to report to leaders who have continuously supported and empowered me over the years. This is a challenging yet rewarding role and it requires a strong understanding of the automotive industry as well as leadership and communication skills.
If you are a driven and ambitious individual with a passion for cars, this could be the perfect career for you. It can be said that a great achievement I would have not imagined is the rapid growth in the SUV market. SUVs have become increasingly popular and this provides new opportunities. Tapping into this growing market and assisting our dealerships reach their targets is rewarding.
With the rise in online sales growing in the motor industry, I’m challenged, yet driven to adapt to this trend. It’s continuously evolving, so being able to adapt is vital. Reaching a wider audience and seeing sales growth through this channel is rewarding.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The industry needs to promote itself to women and aim to advance itself to women as a viable career choice. This can be done through marketing campaigns, outreach programmes and by providing scholarships and other opportunities for women to enter the industry. The industry could focus on breaking down gender-based stereotypes. Challenging the notion that only men can be mechanics or engineers and that only women can be salespeople or customer service representatives. This encourages the discussion about creating a more inclusive workplace through providing flexible work arrangements, childcare support and other resources that can help women succeed in the industry.
I believe Kia has been intentional about employing women within the industry and I would recommend Kia to any person because of our top management’s open door policy. We have many women working for the company and it’s empowering to see the number of women in all departments and all levels grow consistently.
Image: Supplied
NTSIKIE KEWANA | Net revenue manager at Ford
Talk us through your background
I grew up in Eswatini, raised by a single mother who instilled in me the values that guide me to this day. With two siblings, I spent my formative years in a Christian household. Boarding school at St Marks High School taught me vital skills such as independence, social interaction and responsibility. An African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child”, held true for me as I moved between my aunts' households, sparking my interest in finance because of one of my aunts being an accountant at the Central Bank of Swaziland. My pursuit of a healthy work life balance, including “me time”, travel, hiking and quality moments with friends and family, remains central.
After my first degree, I earned my chartered management accountant qualification in 2012. Tragedy struck in 2021 with my mother's passing due to Covid-19, fuelling my determination to complete my studies. With a Master's in Business Administration from Henley Business School in 2022, I draw strength from my experiences. My journey in the automotive industry began 22 years ago as a graduate trainee. I joined Ford as a finance analyst in 2006 and since then I've held various roles in finance. These experiences have enriched my understanding of the business, enhanced my technical prowess, fostered cultural diversity skills and honed my leadership abilities.
Walk us through a day in your role
I serve as the net revenue manager, reporting to Ford South Africa's first woman CFO — a remarkable feat to celebrate during Women’s Month, especially given the automotive sector's male-dominated nature. My role involves partnering with marketing and sales to ensure accurate vehicle pricing and assisting the operational team achieve monthly sales objectives. The beginning of each month is intensive, driven by the need to consolidate and report the previous month's financial performance, as well as forecasting for the remainder of the year.
Operating across multiple time zones because of Ford's global presence, my mornings begin with early meetings accommodating teams worldwide. The morning meetings also serve as an opportunity to strategise with my team on achieving critical day and weekend deliverables. Afternoons are dedicated to collaborating with operations on sales programmes, engaging in strategic planning sessions, analysing market trends and determining necessary actions. Simultaneously, I am undergoing a transition into the role of financial planning and analysis (profit reporting) manager for Ford of Africa.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
The rewards of my position encompass staying abreast of the organisation’s financial performance, assuming the role of a strategic partner to operational teams, providing data-driven support for swift business decisions, contributing to the development of future products and fostering an awareness of our company's product offerings and market positioning. Amid these rewards, time management stands as a notable challenge. Finance operates within tight deadlines and amid structured reporting, I find myself addressing ad hoc operational support. Sometimes the hours in a day seem insufficient to accomplish all that's required.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
The local motor industry must brace itself for the era of electric vehicles (EVs). Just as smartphones continue to evolve, vehicles are progressing towards becoming more connected and electric. While certain Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are introducing EVs, the readiness of infrastructure to meet future demands remains uncertain. Considering our ongoing power supply challenges and the accessibility of EVs for the middle class, innovative solutions are vital to nurture this segment's growth. EVs contribute to a healthier environment with zero emissions and full eco-friendliness. Government and OEMs must collaborate to make this sustainable shift possible.
Image: Supplied
PRINISHA KHOOSAL | CFO, Bridgestone.
Talk us through your background
I grew up in Pietermaritzburg and I have a BCom from the University of KwaZulu-Natal. I completed the Global Executive Development Programme (GEDP) at GIBS and am working towards a managerial level certification from CIMA (Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. My career took off in London where I spent two years from 1998 to 2000 working for companies such as Universal Studios, CB Richard Ellis and Calvin Klein. These experiences provided me with a solid foundation in the corporate world and exposed me to the complexities of international business.
After London, I moved to Johannesburg where I held various financial roles of increasing responsibility. I worked as a senior financial analyst at Gillette - Sub-Saharan Africa, a business unit partner at Gillette AMEE headquarters in London and a group finance manager at Procter & Gamble South Africa. These positions allowed me to develop a deep understanding of financial management, business operations and cross-cultural sensitivities. Continuing my journey, I also served as a finance manager for Africa at Motorola and later took on the role of head of regional finance for Blackberry in the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region, where I also held positions as head of commercial finance for Blackberry MEA and Blackberry Africa.
My experience in the technology industry honed my skills in strategic decision-making, process improvement and change management. I then joined British Petroleum (BP) Southern Africa as the head of commercial finance, serving as a key member of the BP executive committee team. In this role, I balanced short-term business imperatives with long-term goals, driving process redesign and facilitating decision-making. My ability to influence strategic outcomes and deliver results made me a valuable asset to the organisation.
Walk us through a day in your role
I ensure strategy is being executed through various platforms such as focusing on people, building people, capability, mentoring, coaching and giving guidance. I ensure our internal controls and corporate governance are adhered to, the company is protected and risks are managed. I partner with the various business MDs and teams to ensure we have the right data and insights to make critical decisions that drive strategy. I ensure our policies and processes are in place for the smooth running of our business, including procurement, debtors, payables, treasury and sales. In addition, I drive the performance delivery of financial KPIs, goals, daily tracking of sales and costs. As CFO, a key part of my role is enabling the business with tools, funding and frameworks which helps them be successful. Management of cash, credit, costs and customers are critical.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Challenges: Having to be the bad cop all the time. Holding a cohesive tension with the business (front line and support functions); to ensure we do the right thing always and we don’t deviate from strategy. Cost, cash and internal controls, ensuring teams adhere to policies and procedures and ensure people spend the company’s money as if it’s their own.
Rewarding: There are so many. Biggest reward is seeing your team you have developed promoted and valued by the organisation. Seeing women I coach be promoted and be successful in their jobs. One of my biggest humbling moments at Bridgestone was in my first year when we delivered good results paid good bonuses, the company was receiving this after a period of no or low bonuses and people came to me as I walked through the building and hugged me and said “thank you, this money changes our lives, I can buy my mother a stove, a washing machine”... I had tears in my eyes as I felt I contributed to changing people’s lives for the better.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
There needs to be programmes to ensure the industry's ecosystem is benefiting. Suppliers, customers, communities and companies all need to benefit and gain. There needs to be a more holistic approach to sustainability. There needs to be more lobbing of government to invest in this industry, policies, rebates, as it drives our exports, hence it must be beneficial for companies to stay and invest. I would like to see more women come into this space in leadership roles.
Image: Supplied
ADESHNI SEWBARAN | Supa Quick's franchise director
Talk us through your background
At an early age I decided to embark on a new journey by moving from Durban to Johannesburg. This relocation was driven by my passion for the automotive industry and desire to kick-start my career in this dynamic field. Throughout my career, I have had the privilege of working on various projects in finance and dealer development. These projects spanned diverse sectors, ranging from power generation to automotive, mining, oil and gas. My 17 years work experience presented me with unique opportunities to learn, grow and gain exposure to different aspects of the business world.
Navigating my personal and career goals has been an ongoing journey that has taught me the importance of perseverance, adaptability and self-belief. I have learnt to set tangible objectives and create a roadmap to achieve them. I am wife to a loving husband for 15 years, a mother to two beautiful boys and enjoying my career as the franchise director of the Supa Quick Fitment Centre brand. Each day comes with its unique challenges and rewards. Over the years, my experiences have equipped me with a comprehensive understanding of the automotive industry and beyond. This expertise, coupled with my passion for the industry, has enabled me to become a proactive problem solver, capable of overcoming challenges and driving positive change.
Walk us through a day in your role
As a mother and the franchise director, my days are filled with a unique blend of responsibilities and challenges. My day usually starts early as I wake up to ensure my children are ready for school. Being a mother, it's essential to create a nurturing and supportive environment for my family, so I prioritise their needs and ensure they have everything they need for the day ahead. After dropping off my children at school, I head to the Supa Quick head office in Midrand.
My primary focus is ensuring the smooth operation of the business. I start by reviewing the daily tasks, schedules and priorities for the team. The day might have meetings with suppliers, vendors or other stakeholders to discuss new products, negotiate pricing or explore collaborative opportunities. Building strong relationships with external partners is crucial in ensuring the fitment centre is equipped with the latest, high-quality products and services. The day could have challenges that could arise but nothing the team is not equipped to handle. Situations require swift problem-solving skills, effective communication and decision-making to mitigate any affect on customer satisfaction and the overall business reputation. Every day may present a different reward or challenge, but after a day in the office of pushing us a step closer to becoming the number one fitment centre in Southern Africa, I head home to spend quality time with my family.
Challenges and rewards of your position?
Challenges: The role of a mother and franchise director can bring numerous challenges. Balancing the demands of work and family life requires excellent time management, organisational skills and the ability to prioritise effectively. Additionally, managing a team and overseeing a large franchise network can involve handling difficult situations and making tough decisions.
Rewards: Despite the challenges, the rewards of my role are fulfilling. Seeing satisfied customers, witnessing the growth and development of my team and achieving business success are rewarding experiences. Above all, the joy and love I receive from my work and home family make every day worthwhile.
In which areas can the local motor industry improve?
There are various areas the industry can improve and evolve. Investing in a skilled workforce is vital for the industry's growth. Developing training programmes and partnerships with educational institutions can help create a workforce that's well-equipped to handle the evolving needs of the automotive sector. From a sustainability perspective, with increasing global emphasis on environmental sustainability, the industry can focus on reducing its carbon footprint. This could involve promoting cleaner production processes, developing more energy-efficient vehicles and investing in EV.
Diversification to expanding beyond traditional vehicles into areas such as electric and hybrid vehicles, as well as smart mobility solutions, can position the industry for future growth and adaptation, and building a strong ecosystem that encourages collaboration between carmakers, suppliers, research institutions and start-ups can drive innovation and help the industry remain competitive on a global scale.
READ MORE:
ROAD TRIP | Exploring the beauty of Mpumalanga in a Kia Carnival
Was the 2023 Festival of Motoring a hit or miss?
Would you pay R35m for this scrap Ferrari?
INTERVIEW | Women revving things up in the motoring world
INTERVIEW | Women revving things up in the motoring world
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Latest
Latest Videos