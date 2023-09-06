The electricity for the filter system at the Haru ONI eFuels pilot plant could be generated using wind energy so it would come from a renewable source. The required heat could be provided through the hydrogen generation process in the e-fuels plant.
How CO₂ extracted from air could help keep petrol cars alive
Carbon dioxide (CO₂) is floating out there in the atmosphere and Porsche aims to use it in a bid to keep its high-performance petrol models alive.
In the face of ever-tightening anti-pollution laws, Porsche plans to fight global warming by extracting CO₂ from the atmosphere via direct air capture (DAC) at its synthetic e-fuels plant in Chile.
Porsche is drawing on the expertise of its partners, Volkswagen Group Innovation, e-fuels company HIF Global and MAN Energy Solutions to put DAC into economically viable series production.
It follows the European Commission’s recent drafting of a plan to allow sales of new cars with internal combustion engines (ICE) after 2035 if they run only on climate-neutral e-fuels. The proposal could offer a way for carmakers to keep selling ICE vehicles after 2035, the date when a planned EU law is set to ban the sale of new cars emitting CO₂.
EU countries and the EuropeanParliament agreed to the law in 2022, but in March Germany’s transport ministry lodged objections to it.
“DAC is an important new technology for the future for energy extraction and particularly for the climate,” said Barbara Frenkel, executive board member for procurement at Porsche.
“Pure CO₂ can be used for industrial processes or permanently stored in the ground. It can also be used to produce e-fuels, which we are planning to do as a first step. These e-fuels are a useful complement to e-mobility as there will still be many ICE vehicles on the road about the world for decades to come.”
Michael Steiner, board member for R&D at Porsche, said to slow global warming it is essential to reduce emissions and remove CO₂ from the atmosphere.
“At the same time we need CO₂ as a raw material in many production processes. Why not combine the two? We’re working on that. We regard DAC as a viable technology for the future because it can be used to extract the carbon molecules required for the production of many products in a sustainable manner. We are working on bringing the technology to a higher degree of maturity,” he said.
Porsche said a major advantage of DAC technology is that CO₂ can be extracted anywhere where there is renewable energy available to operate it, and the technology is scalable.
