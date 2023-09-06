WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer's Guide

Features

06 September 2023 - 15:04 By Ignition TV
If you have a question for the team, can send it to buyersguide@ignitiontv.co.za, including as much information as possible and a photo of yourself.

Join members of the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they recommend a suitable vehicle to conquer the daily commute. They also compare VW Amarok bakkie models and help viewers get better fuel consumption in a high-mileage Toyota Hilux.

WATCH | Trailer of the new Ferrari movie starring Adam Driver

The long-awaited Enzo Ferrari biopic is coming to the big screen in December.
WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the 2023 Hyundai Grand i10

Join the Ignition TV crew as they go behind the scenes at the recent Hyundai Grand i10 launch.
WATCH | On track with the Mercedes-AMG Performance Tour

Join Ignition TV presenter Ziphorah Masethe as she experiences some high-speed thrills at the 2023 Mercedes-AMG Performance Tour at Midrand's Kyalami ...
