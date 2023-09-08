Is there any vehicle that can beat a Formula 1 car in a drag race?
Red Bull teamed up with @carwow to pit a KTM MotoGP Bike versus a Red Bull F1 car, and also brought along a World Rally Championship car, a World Rallycross car and a crazy Ford SuperVan 4.2 in a five-way drag race.
Check out the video to see whether two wheels beat four.
WATCH | Drag race: Formula 1 car vs MotoGP bike
Which is faster, two or four wheels?
