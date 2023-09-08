Features

WATCH | Drag race: Formula 1 car vs MotoGP bike

Which is faster, two or four wheels?

08 September 2023 - 07:02 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Is there any vehicle that can beat a Formula 1 car in a drag race?

Red Bull teamed up with @carwow to pit a KTM MotoGP Bike versus a Red Bull F1 car, and also brought along a World Rally Championship car, a World Rallycross car and a crazy Ford SuperVan 4.2 in a five-way drag race.

Check out the video to see whether two wheels beat four.

WATCH | Drag Race: Ford Raptor vs Volkswagen Golf R

South Africa's burliest bakkie takes on VW's hot hatch in a 0-100km/h dice.
Motoring
2 months ago

WATCH | Drag Race: Mercedes-AMG C43 versus BMW M340i xDrive

Two mid-strength German sports sedans compete in a 0-100km/h dice
Motoring
2 weeks ago

WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger

Hilux GR Sport takes on the Ford Ranger BiTurbo XLT in a 0-100km/h dice.
Motoring
5 months ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Lotus reveals new all-electric Emeya grand tourer New Models
  2. REVIEW | Haval Jolion HEV has its quirks but thirst isn’t one Motoring
  3. Extreme E plans switch to hydrogen as Extreme H from 2025 Motorsport
  4. Toyota GR Cup moves to Cape Town this weekend Motorsport
  5. WATCH | Drag race: Formula 1 car vs MotoGP bike Features

Latest Videos

Another fire and explosion in JHB CBD
'Planned maintenance causes load-shedding': Electricity minister on latest ...