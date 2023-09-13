Staying with the Volkswagen Group, the Cupra performance brand took the wraps off the daring Dark Rebel. The all-electric, two-seat sports car with a shooting brake design seems a tantalising idea. A modern-day spiritual successor to the Volkswagen Scirocco, in some respects?
Locally, Renault has become associated with substandard, cheap offerings such as the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. Abroad, the brand rejuvenation and associated products are intriguing. At Munich it revealed the new Scenic E-Tech. Aesthetically, there is no denying its attractiveness. Power comes from an 87kWh battery feeding a 160kW motor, with a claimed range of more than 600km.
There was a significant Chinese presence at the show. One of the players in contention was Build Your Dreams (BYD), which also launched in Mzansi earlier this year.
BYD showed off is Seal sedan and sport-utility vehicle, which will spearhead its European market ambitions. It also previewed the Denza sub-brand, a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz. The first product from the partnership is the D9, a seven-seat people carrier.
Our stars of the IAA Mobility 2023 show
Image: Supplied
The Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) was once a motoring calendar highlight. Waning popularity in recent years saw the event placed on ice. Now the spirit of the German exhibition has been reborn, with Bavarian capital Munich chosen as host city.
September saw the IAA Mobility 2023 show, with a focus on electrification, reflecting the direction in which the industry is headed. There were a number of concepts and new production series unveilings.
Of all the reveals, South African enthusiasts might agree the most compelling was the ID.GTI concept. No secret that our market has a strong affection for the Volkswagen performance moniker.
Image: Supplied
And this concept is a taste of how the GTI essence could be adapted to an electric vehicle (EV) execution. It is based on the ID.2 All that was revealed in March this year, a concept offering a glimpse at what the most affordable electric Volkswagen could look like.
Visually, the ID.GTI looks as sporty and expressive as one expects from a model wearing the acronym. Specific details on powertrain and performance were not provided, though it was confirmed the vehicle will retain a front-wheel drive layout.
According to the brand, the ID.GTI will offer configurable driving modes that emulate the characteristics of iconic predecessors: you could switch from the feel of an original Golf 1 GTI to the more grown-up personalities of recent versions. Hopefully they reinvent the “vrr-pha” acoustics of the 7 GTI DSG.
It was a special event for BMW, with Munich its home. The company revealed its Neue Klasse, a sleek saloon that echoes flavours of classic three-box designs from the brand. Aside from stylistic sharpness, the Neue Klasse showcases the next generation of BMW interiors, including the latest iteration of the iDrive interface. A big part of this will involve a Panoramic Vision display, projected across the windscreen.
Image: Supplied
On the more conventional side, BMW division Mini showed its production-ready new Countryman and latest electric Cooper. The former is significantly larger than before, with a roomier interior and minimalistic cabin layout. The electric Cooper is available in regular E or more powerful SE guises, with a claimed range of about 400km for the latter.
Mercedes-Benz will rebirth its svelte CLA compact for the modern era in electric form, foreshown by an enticing concept vehicle. Underpinning the electric CLA is the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform. It will be powered by an 800v battery system, with a quoted driving range of 750km and electricity consumption of 12kWh/100km. Interior highlights include the MBUX Superscreen, spanning the dashboard.
Audi also had something to show the world at Munich. Its Q6 E-Tron is outwardly striking, but the biggest talking points relate to the interior. Audi says it was designed from the inside out. Recycled fabrics, a free-standing, curved display, self-learning voice assistant and interactive cabin lighting are among aspects to look forward to.
Image: Supplied
Staying with the Volkswagen Group, the Cupra performance brand took the wraps off the daring Dark Rebel. The all-electric, two-seat sports car with a shooting brake design seems a tantalising idea. A modern-day spiritual successor to the Volkswagen Scirocco, in some respects?
Locally, Renault has become associated with substandard, cheap offerings such as the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. Abroad, the brand rejuvenation and associated products are intriguing. At Munich it revealed the new Scenic E-Tech. Aesthetically, there is no denying its attractiveness. Power comes from an 87kWh battery feeding a 160kW motor, with a claimed range of more than 600km.
There was a significant Chinese presence at the show. One of the players in contention was Build Your Dreams (BYD), which also launched in Mzansi earlier this year.
BYD showed off is Seal sedan and sport-utility vehicle, which will spearhead its European market ambitions. It also previewed the Denza sub-brand, a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz. The first product from the partnership is the D9, a seven-seat people carrier.
MORE:
The departure lounge: 12 cars set to be discontinued in SA
Survey reveals Mzansi's best-selling new and used EVs
Shoot-out | The 0-100km/h times of SA's fastest hatchbacks
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos