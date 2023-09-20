CAR CLINIC | The pros and cons of turbocharging, part 2

As we saw in the previous article, a turbocharger can provide worthwhile benefits. However, it is not a bulletproof component. It can, and will, malfunction if not properly cared for.
Early warning signs of a turbocharger in distress:
- reduced engine power. Making more power is the turbo's only purpose, so if a normally strong-running turbocharged engine suddenly becomes weak-kneed the turbocharger has to be among the suspects;
- a sudden increase in oil consumption, which may indicate some of the pressurised oil supplied to the turbocharger shaft bearings when the engine is running is finding its way past the seals at either end of the shaft and ending up in the intake air stream or in the exhaust gas;
- excessive exhaust smoke, which is to be expected if the oil consumption rises (unless there is an external oil leak on the engine to account for it); and
- whistling, singing or whining noises from the turbo. These may come from the vanes on the turbine or compressor wheels touching the housing or from damage to the vanes caused by foreign objects in the air stream.
Mindful that prevention is better than cure, let us look at what the owner of a turbocharger-equipped vehicle can do to guard against possible failure.
There are three core principles that should be kept in mind:
1. Ensure that only the engine oil prescribed by the vehicle manufacturer goes into the engine at oil changes. Don't be tempted, by “expert opinion” or financial considerations to use anything else. The engine oil provides lubrication for the shaft bearings in the turbocharger, where it is subjected to extreme heat. Only the best synthetic oil will be able to resist oxidation and avoid the formation of crusty black deposits in the turbo housing and the drain passages along which the oil returns to the sump. Even deviating from the prescribed viscosity is a bad idea because the bearing clearances on the turbo's shaft are tight and a heavier oil will be slower to flow through the bearings before the engine is hot. The oil, expensive as it is, should be drained more regularly than on a naturally aspirated engine to be sure it is clean. Drain intervals of 30,000km are frowned upon by turbo technicians. The maximum should be 15,000km.
2. Heat is one of the two main enemies of a turbocharger. (The other one is physical damage to the turbine and compressor wheels, as explained below.) By the nature of its operation, the innards of a turbocharger get extremely hot. The lubricating oil carries away some of the heat and on many modern turbos supplementary water-cooling for the turbo housing is provided. But when the engine is switched off, oil and water circulation stop and heat soak into the stationary oil will take place unless a pressure reservoir has been fitted to maintain oil circulation automatically for a while. Despite what some people may claim, it is still a wise precaution to let a turbocharged engine idle for a minute after a hard run before switching it off to allow the turbo to cool down. It is also advisable to check the operation of the wastegate periodically. A wastegate stuck in the closed position will lead to overboost and detonation; one that is hanging up and not closing fully will bleed off exhaust pressure from the turbine wheel and prevent the turbo developing full boost when needed.
3. Physical damage to the vanes on the turbine or compressor wheels or to the shaft bearings will adversely affect the turbo's performance. Grit in the intake air that got past a dirty air cleaner will erode the vanes on the compressor which might be spinning at 100,000rpm. This will upset the razor-fine balance of the compressor wheel, leading to wobbling, pounding and subsequent wear on the shaft bearings, which will result in the vanes touching the housing, thus accelerating the death spiral. It is essential that the air cleaner is operating at full efficiency.
In summary: The reality is it requires diligence and regular servicing if a turbocharger is to be durable. This implies it is a risky proposition to buy a used vehicle with a turbocharged engine unless a full and verifiable service history is available.
