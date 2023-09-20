Features

For the toddler with everything: the R14,000 Bentley tricycle

20 September 2023 - 15:03 By Motoring Reporter
For fashion-conscious small fry: Bentley’s stroller-tricycle.
Image: Supplied

To get children interested in luxury wheels it’s good to start them early, Bentley believes.

The British manufacturer has introduced a 6-in-1 Mulliner Tricycle inspired by the Bentley Mulliner Range. It introduces several new features inspired by Bentley’s elegant Mulliner cars, including a new seat that was developed specifically for this trike. With added soft inserts, this seat simulates the shape of the car seat and ensures extra comfort for children.

The design follows one of Mulliner's unique elements, diamond-in-diamond handmade quilting, and the Bentley badge is stitched on the soft headrest.

The tricycle's air-pumped wheels follow the Mulliner wheel design with a Bentley logo in the middle surrounded by “Bentley Mulliner” wording — just like you would find on the wheels of an original Mulliner car. The wheel-centre cap ensures the “B” badge is always in the motionless upright position, even when the trike is riding.

The luxury theme continues with a chrome emblem at the hood of the trike, a diamond-in-diamond quilted push handle bag and a unique White Sand colour.

The Mulliner-inspired 6-in-1 Trike has an adjustable, rotatable seat that accepts children aged from six months to upwards of five years. With the seat facing the parent, the stroller mode is for young infants. Rotate the seat, and once little legs are long enough to reach the pedals, the little adventurer can take control of the trike.

For safety, the child is strapped in with a magnetic buckle and elastic five-point belt.

A retractable sun canopy protects your child from the sun’s harmful rays and there’s a rear storage basket for drinks and snacks or toys.

Available at shop.bentleymotors.com, the Bentley 6-in-1 Mulliner Trike is priced at £595 (about R14,000).

