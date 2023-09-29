Lamborghini factory driver Andrea Caldarelli recently tested the new Revuelto, the first supersports V12 hybrid plug-in high performance electrified vehicle (HPEV) on the Autodromo Piero Taruffi in Vallelunga, Italy.
Unveiled in the brand’s 60th anniversary year, the Revuelto succeeds the Italian firm's Aventador and is powered by a mighty 745kW powertrain that combines a 6.5l V12 engine with three electric motors. This is good enough for 0-100km/h in 2.5 seconds, 0-200km/h in less than seven seconds and a maximum speed of 350km/h plus.
First units of the Revuelto are scheduled to reach their owners before the end of 2024.
“The Revuelto is an extraordinary supercar of uncommon power but also excellent drivability on the track,” said Caldarelli.
“The contribution of active aerodynamics in cornering is extremely important and the car is able to generate impressive downforce.
“In addition, the new dual-clutch gearbox makes it possible to engage gears with lightning speed and at the same time the Revuelto’s response is super smooth and easy to handle.”
Watch as Caldarelli performs smoky drifts in the Italian V12 beast — and turn up the sound.
WATCH | Test driver gets it sideways in new Lamborghini Revuelto
Andrea Caldarelli takes the mighty new 350km/h hybrid supercar for a spin around the Vallelunga circuit
