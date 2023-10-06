Features

WATCH | Ignition TV at the launch of the Renault Arkana and Captur E-Tech Hybrid models

06 October 2023 - 09:15 By Ignition TV
Join the Ignition TV crew as they enjoy a sneak peak at the upcoming Renault Arkana and Captur E-Tech Hybrid models during a unique endurance event held at Zwartkops Raceway.

