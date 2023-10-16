Buying a used car? Follow these 5 tips to avoid garaging a lemon

If you’re looking to upgrade your car, it’s possible an older used car that’s more affordable is the way to go. And you wouldn’t be alone in thinking so.
AutoTrader’s Mid-Year Car Industry Report shows 263-million searches for used cars translated to R65.7bnn in sales in the first six months of 2023. That’s 17 searches per second.
If you are in the market for a second-hand car, these five points should help prevent an affordable option turning into a high-cost headache, said Wynand van Vuuren, client experience partner at King Price Insurance.
Do the financial math
Check your budget for affordability, and factor in interest rate increases if you’re going to finance the car. If you take a balloon or residual amount to reduce your monthly payments, you need to be able to pay the outstanding balance when it becomes due. Another potential pitfall is that used cars often don’t have maintenance or service plans and you’ll need to either buy one or put money away every month to cover these costs when necessary.
Insist on a test drive
Always test drive a car you’re thinking of buying, advises Van Vuuren.
“Listen for any strange rattles or squeaks. Make sure all the features work properly. Although the Consumer Protection Act dictates sellers must disclose all defects, a legal dispute will take time and money to resolve.”
Download this app
An app called FirstCheck gives you access to a car’s current market value, its full history, whether it has been in an accident or stolen, who owns it, and whether it is still under finance, which affects whether it’s legally allowed to be sold, and more.
FirstCheck also allows you to get your up-to-date TransUnion credit score, which empowers you to negotiate with the institution that will finance the car for you.
Get a second opinion
Not all second-hand cars have transparent mechanical and service histories. However, you can determine the true condition of a car by having it inspected by an independent party, like the AA, and thus limit unexpected repair and maintenance expenses.
Insure it
If you finance a car, you have to have comprehensive insurance for it. This is in the fine print of your finance agreement. Even if you pay cash for a car, if you can’t afford to repair damage that happens, or replace it if it is stolen, you should insure it.
Remember, said Van Vuuren, insurance doesn’t only cover your costs: “In the event of a valid claim for damage you cause to someone else’s car or property in an accident, the third-party liability element of your insurance will cover these costs.”
When you’re buying a used car, you need to do all your homework and get all the paperwork before you sign on the dotted line, said Van Vuuren. When that’s all done, you can head out on the highway and enjoy your new wheels.
Buying a used car? Follow these 5 tips to avoid garaging a lemon
Image: lenetstan / 123rf
