Three of the best used hybrid SUVs for towing your load

27 October 2023 - 13:00 By Motoring Staff
The H6 sells for an average price of R630,174 with an average mileage of 3,827km for a nearly new model.
Image: Supplied

The inevitable move towards sustainable mobility is in full swing, and hybrid cars are bridging the gap between fossil-fuelled vehicles and EVs.

According to AutoTrader data, advert views on hybrid cars saw a 72% increase in the first six months of 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year, revealing South Africans are taking a keen interest in this niche market.

“Hybrid vehicles are not only a great step towards clean energy vehicles such as EVs, they also offer consumers significant fuel savings throughout the ownership period, offsetting the initial cost of purchase in the long-term" said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie

Culturally we’re an outdoors nation and vehicles with good towing capabilities are sought after. With a list of the top 10 selling hybrids from AutoTrader data, let’s have a look at the three best hybrids for towing. 

The H6 Hybrid has a braked towing capacity of 1,500kg.
Image: Supplied

Haval H6 Hybrid

First up is a vehicle from Haval, the H6 Hybrid. With its ICE engine and electric motor combination, the H6 puts out a healthy 530Nm, giving it enough strength to tow a braked load of up to 1,500kg. This would be the equivalent of a fishing boat or mid-size caravan. The H6 sells for an average price of R630,174, with an average mileage of 3,827km for a nearly new model. 

The XC90 plug-in hybrid sells for an average price of R1,027,218 with an average mileage of 46,942km and an average age of four years.
Image: Supplied

Volvo XC90 plug-in Hybrid

Volvo's largest hybrid SUV isn't only packed with Swedish refinement and style, it has a utilitarian side beyond its commodious cabin. The XC90 plug-in hybrid has enough towing capacity to tow a modern executive sedan without breaking a sweat. With a 2,400kg braked towing capacity, hauling substantial cargo like a large caravan is a simple task for the Volvo with its combined 709Nm. The XC90 plug-in hybrid sells for an average price of R1,027,218 with an average mileage of 46,942km and an average age of four years. 

Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid is selling for an average price of R708,587 with an average mileage of 11,895km and an average age of one year.
Image: Supplied

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Bringing Japanese reliability and premium build quality to the fore is Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid selling for an average price of R708,587 with an average mileage of 11,895km and an average age of one year. It may have the least towing capacity on this list, but makes up for that in other areas. At 1,000kg (braked) you'll be able to tow anything from motorcycles to small watercraft such as jet skis.

