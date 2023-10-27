The inevitable move towards sustainable mobility is in full swing, and hybrid cars are bridging the gap between fossil-fuelled vehicles and EVs.
According to AutoTrader data, advert views on hybrid cars saw a 72% increase in the first six months of 2023, compared to the same period in the previous year, revealing South Africans are taking a keen interest in this niche market.
“Hybrid vehicles are not only a great step towards clean energy vehicles such as EVs, they also offer consumers significant fuel savings throughout the ownership period, offsetting the initial cost of purchase in the long-term" said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
Culturally we’re an outdoors nation and vehicles with good towing capabilities are sought after. With a list of the top 10 selling hybrids from AutoTrader data, let’s have a look at the three best hybrids for towing.
Three of the best used hybrid SUVs for towing your load
Haval H6 Hybrid
First up is a vehicle from Haval, the H6 Hybrid. With its ICE engine and electric motor combination, the H6 puts out a healthy 530Nm, giving it enough strength to tow a braked load of up to 1,500kg. This would be the equivalent of a fishing boat or mid-size caravan. The H6 sells for an average price of R630,174, with an average mileage of 3,827km for a nearly new model.
Volvo XC90 plug-in Hybrid
Volvo's largest hybrid SUV isn't only packed with Swedish refinement and style, it has a utilitarian side beyond its commodious cabin. The XC90 plug-in hybrid has enough towing capacity to tow a modern executive sedan without breaking a sweat. With a 2,400kg braked towing capacity, hauling substantial cargo like a large caravan is a simple task for the Volvo with its combined 709Nm. The XC90 plug-in hybrid sells for an average price of R1,027,218 with an average mileage of 46,942km and an average age of four years.
Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
Bringing Japanese reliability and premium build quality to the fore is Toyota's RAV4 Hybrid selling for an average price of R708,587 with an average mileage of 11,895km and an average age of one year. It may have the least towing capacity on this list, but makes up for that in other areas. At 1,000kg (braked) you'll be able to tow anything from motorcycles to small watercraft such as jet skis.
