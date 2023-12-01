What better way to amplify the sense of occasion and celebrate the arrival of the festive season than with a captivating and head-turning two-door coupé?
These are the most popular used coupés in South Africa
Porsche 911
No car depicts timeless design better than the iconic Porsche 911. Sleek and beautifully proportioned, this blisteringly quick two-seater coupé is a sports car enthusiasts dream of owning — whatever its age.
The 911’s performance and handling are legendary; no drive in this race-bred icon is dull. But superb quality and performance comes at a cost. Even an 11-year-old 911 with an average of 44,869km on the clock sells on average for R1,712,583 on the used market. On the positive side, you can bank on this German coupé holding its value.
Ford Mustang
Ah, the Ford Mustang. Wide, low-slung, and muscular-looking, the four-seater coupé’s distinctively sculpted form delivers on looks in spades. And with its throaty exhaust snarl, it sounds good too. This iconic American muscle car bestows a dynamic drive particularly popular with bachelors keen to impress. An average price of R791,398 buys a five-year-old model with an average of 27,521km on the clock.
BMW M4
Sporting BMW’s famous “M” performance badge is the supremely quick and astonishingly agile BMW M4. The high-powered turbocharged 3.0l delivers an exhilarating driving experience. It’s no wonder this sophisticated German four-seater coupé is so prized by boy racers despite an average price just north of R1m for a five-year-old model with 46,625km average mileage. 2019 models sprint to 100km/h in about 4 seconds.
Audi TT
The enduring design of the Audi TT has kept this racy and stylish compact coupé relevant. An eight-year-old TT with an average of 87,074km mileage sells for an average of R474,041, and for that price you get a seriously good looking two-seater that looks similar to the latest model. There’s an added incentive to the purchase. Production of the Audi TT will cease in 2023, so this might be the last chance to bag one of these athletic German pocket rockets.
There’s a bit of magic that comes with owning one of these sleek, attractive and speedy two-door coupés, perhaps more so for singles, the young at heart or those just wanting to make a statement. Either way, it's a car itch worth scratching.
