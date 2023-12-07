Features

WATCH | Ken Block's final, posthumous Gymkhana video

07 December 2023 - 10:01 By Motoring Staff
Electrikhana 2 was filmed with the Audi S1 Hoonitron in November 2022 — just a few weeks before the snowmobile accident in which drift master Ken Block died at the age of 55. It was a matter close to the heart of the American’s family to complete and release the film in his memory.

Fans can now experience their idol one last time in breathtaking driving scenes and stunts with the Audi S1 Hoonitron. The electric prototype was developed by Audi Sport as a one-off exclusively for Block. It has two electric motors, all-wheel drive, a total output of 500kW, carbon fibre chassis and the full safety standard of the highest motorsport authority, the FIA.

After the filming of the first Electrikhana episode in August 2022, the S1 Hoonitron was further developed in collaboration with the American stunt driver. This included reducing weight, improving drivability and simulated gear changes.

In the first episode, Block drifted through Las Vegas with the Audi S1 Hoonitron. The video reached more than 100-million people worldwide via various channels. Electrikhana 2 was filmed in Mexico City. With 22-million inhabitants in the metropolitan area, the capital of Mexico is one of the largest cities in the world and offered the crew of the Hoonigan company, founded by Block, fascinating locations — from the modern airport to a spiral-shaped parking garage.

Together with the engineers from Audi Sport, Block came up with a special gimmick for Electrikhana 2 — in addition to a new livery — that only an electric vehicle can offer: in one scene of the movie, the front and rear axles pull in opposite directions, causing the Audi S1 Hoonitron to disappear into a large white cloud when stationary — a scene entirely to the taste of the unforgotten drift artist and his loyal fan base.

But enough talking — hit the play button and enjoy.

