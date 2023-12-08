Features

Three used adventure SUVs ready for your next family road trip

08 December 2023 - 09:34 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
A three-year-old Toyota Land Cruiser Prado can be had for an average price of R910,861, with an average odometer reading of 54,378km.
A three-year-old Toyota Land Cruiser Prado can be had for an average price of R910,861, with an average odometer reading of 54,378km.
Image: Supplied

South Africans love the great outdoors. And they love their cars. The festive season is a time when both are brought together, the perfect time to embark on a long road trip or off-road adventure. 

Transporting the family with all their gear in comfort on a road trip or to an off-the-beaten-track destination are these top-selling used adventure SUVs on AutoTrader priced between R800,000 and R1m.

“Budget constraints require many aspiring adventure SUV owners to explore the used car market. One of the biggest advantages of buying a used SUV is value for money. You’ll pay less and are likely to get more features,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.

Toyota Land Cruiser Prado 

Off-roading ability does not have to mean forgoing comfort and refinement. Take the plush but robust Toyota Land Cruiser Prado. This large, legendary 4x4 is a luxurious bundu basher and sophisticated on-road cruiser. With its two tanks housing 150l of fuel, you can disappear into the bush and not have to worry about fuel stops for this reliable and masterful off-roader. Bank on an average price of R910,861 for a three-year-old Prado, with an average odometer reading of 54,378km.

A nearly-new Everest (5,810km average mileage) sells on average for R902,762.
A nearly-new Everest (5,810km average mileage) sells on average for R902,762.
Image: Supplied

Ford Everest 

Equally suited to the streets of suburbia or rugged off-road tracks, the refined SA-built Ford Everest, like the Prado, also fits the needs of a large family. And it’s a competent towing vehicle. The 4x4 seven-seater SUV, which is offered with a 2.0l single or twin-turbocharged four-cylinder or 3.0l V6 engine (both diesel), bagged the Adventure SUV award in the 2023 SA Car of the Year competition. A nearly-new Everest (5,810km average mileage) sells on average for R902,762. This impressive adventure SUV ranks second in the sold stakes behind another SA-built, albeit smaller SUV frontrunner, the BMW X3. 

Picking up a five-year-old Range Rover Sport with 90,741km average mileage comes with a price tag averaging R925,716.
Picking up a five-year-old Range Rover Sport with 90,741km average mileage comes with a price tag averaging R925,716.
Image: Supplied

Range Rover Sport

Aiming for head-turning adventures, the Range Rover Sport requires a bigger chunk of change even for an older model. Picking up a five-year-old model with a 90,741km average mileage comes with a price tag averaging R925,716. Also offering 4x4 ability, the luxury and sporty mid-size SUV boasts oodles of kerb appeal, and a lavishly appointed interior that includes figure-hugging leather seats and a plethora of features. The diverse range includes diesel and petrol variants with 2.0l, 3.0l V6 and 5.0l V8 engines.

MORE

Three used Audi TT models to suit any enthusiast's budget

Arguably one of the most iconic models to come out of Audi, the Audi TT has been a trendy piece of equipment since its debut in 1998. There’s ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Your A-to-Z of new cars coming to South Africa in 2024

We approached representatives from the A-to-Z of passenger car brands in Mzansi and asked them to share their plans.
Motoring
1 week ago

These are the most popular used coupés in South Africa

What better way to amplify the sense of occasion and celebrate the arrival of the festive season than with a captivating and head-turning two-door ...
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Audi ex-boss becomes first top manager sentenced for fraud in diesel scandal news
  2. Lordstown Motors files for bankruptcy, sues Foxconn news
  3. Toyota to build a Porsche-rivalling sports car New Models
  4. BMW teases new M5 Touring New Models
  5. Seven awesome new car buys for under R500,000 Reviews

Latest Videos

UK prime minister introduces 'watertight' anti-illegal immigration bill
SANDF denies allegations of death and torture squad