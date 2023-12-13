Ford Ranger leather apron
With Ford SA celebrating 100 years in 2023, many Ranger owners have one more reason to celebrate this festive season. Ensure your Raptor-loving friend is on-brand at braais they host. They cost R1,500 from local Ford accessory shops.
Nine awesome Christmas gifts for the petrolhead in your life
Image: fotomaximum / 123rf
The season of rest, recuperation and gifting has arrived. Below is a list of choice gift ideas for the petrolhead in your life, young and old, plus a clever gift idea that will benefit electric car owners.
Dash cam
Dash cams are a must-have these days, whether to collect evidence of road incidents or bloopers . Modern dash cams also provide a lot of data, including speed and navigational direction. They cost from R300 upwards.
Lego City
Younger petrolheads can be engaged and entertained while building their own Lego steeds. There is a vast array of models to choose from and can cost anything from R500 to R5,000 for the more elaborate kits.
Glove lights
This versatile gift is ideal for the loved one who likes to tinker under bonnets, in the undercarriage or any place that is dark. Prices start from R120 and can be purchased locally from various places, including Takealot.
Lamborghini phone case
With mobile phones now almost glued to our hands, the device’s safety is crucial. Why not provide your loved one’s mobile phone some stylish protection with this Lamborghini phone cover. Fruggo.co.za
Image: Supplied
Bentley Blower Jnr
On a grander scale, Bentley has collaborated with the Little Car Company to create a scaled model of its iconic 1929 Bentley Blower. The 85% scale model is powered by an electric 48V powertrain with room to seat up to two adults inside, and it is road legal in some countries. Prices on application.
Ford Ranger leather apron
With Ford SA celebrating 100 years in 2023, many Ranger owners have one more reason to celebrate this festive season. Ensure your Raptor-loving friend is on-brand at braais they host. They cost R1,500 from local Ford accessory shops.
Porsche Adventskalender
Porsche fanatics will love this advent calendar which allows them to create their own classic 911 over the course of 24 days. There are various classic 911s available and the set includes a display plinth and small speaker that plays a recording of the iconic flat-six engine. It is available online at Porsche gift shops.
Electric toy car
Electric toy cars are all the rage, with a long list of iconic cars turned into these urban runarounds. This Audi R8 electric toy is not only eye-catching, thanks to its colour, but also ensures your tyke has a future classic in his garage as Audi has stopped producing the R8. Find them at Takealot and other online shopping portals.
Electric car wallbox
If you own an electric car, but your loved ones do not, why not buy them an electric car home wallbox charger? It will bring peace of mind for whenever you visit and may even accelerate their joining the electric age.
READ MORE
10 tips to help keep you safe on the roads this festive season
Three used adventure SUVs ready for your next family road trip
Your A-to-Z of new cars coming to South Africa in 2024
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos