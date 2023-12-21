Toyota Hilux vs Ford Ranger: how their sales have compared in 2023

In April the new-generation Ford Ranger dislodged the Toyota Hilux from its long-held position as South Africa’s favourite vehicle.
It sold 2,201 units against the Toyota bakkie’s 2,187, reviving bygone days when the two locally-built one-tonners regularly sparred for top of the pops status. The Hilux had held the upper hand in recent times as the previous Ranger was in run-out phase and Ford’s Silverton factory near Pretoria prepared to build the new version.
The double-cab models of Ford’s new-generation Ranger arrived in December 2022 with the workhorse single-cab and SuperCab models following early this year. Additional variants were launched to boost the line-up to 25 models, including the high-performance V6 Raptor and the off-road focused Wiltrak X, with the adventure-biased Tremor to reach showrooms soon.
Boasting butch new styling, better refinement and more power, the blue oval one tonner has been an unqualified success for Ford. Inspired by the “tough truck” design of the larger Ford F-150 sold in the US, the new bakkie has a more muscular look than the outgoing Ranger, with a more upright bonnet and squarer lines, and a distinctive new grille and signature C-clamp headlights.
It has a spacious cabin with updated tech and the engine range includes single- and biturbo 2.0 diesels, a 3l V6 turbodiesel and the Raptor’s powerful 3.0l V6 petrol turbo. The bakkie is built for export to 180 markets at Ford’s Silverton plant in Pretoria and shares its T6 platform with the new-generation Volkswagen Amarok.
If the blue oval had any designs on challenging its old foe for overall market dominance this year however, the Hilux put paid to them with its enduring popularity. April’s sales feat was a short-lived coup for Ford. The next month the Hilux returned to its throne and has outsold the Ranger every month since.
Toyota hasn’t rested on its laurels and has kept the seven-year-old Hilux fresh with regular updates and special models, including the recently launched Hilux GR Sport which added a shot of adrenaline to a winning package. The 2.8l diesel four-cylinder engine that powers other Hilux models gained an additional 15kW to produce 165kW of power, the interior and exterior were given motorsport-inspired flourishes and the chassis was upgraded with monotube shock absorbers paired with stiffer coil springs for sharper handling.
In July Toyota introduced a new limited edition model — the 2.4 GD-6 Raider X 4x4 — with an extrovert styling package.
The Hilux, built at Toyota’s Prospecton factory in Durban, is Mzansi’s best selling vehicle and the only one to have sold more than 3,000 units in a month — a feat it achieved seven times so far this year.
The Hilux remains king of the local one-tonne bakkie wars with its 34,504 sales between January and November 2023, against the Ranger’s 22,682. The Gqeberha-built Isuzu D-Max is in third with 17,939 sales.
MONTHLY SALES 2023
HILUX RANGER
January 2,769 1,269
February 3,315 1,806
March 3,920 2,247
April 2,187 2,201
May 2,798 2,104
June 3,792 2,099
July 2,982 2,089
August 3,309 2,367
September 3,249 2,413
October 3,110 1,853
November 3,073 2,234
TOTAL: 34,504 22,682
BAKKIE WARS
Toyota Hilux vs Ford Ranger: how their sales have compared in 2023
Ford’s new-generation bakkie outsold its Toyota rival in April but the coup was short-lived
Image: Denis Droppa
In April the new-generation Ford Ranger dislodged the Toyota Hilux from its long-held position as South Africa’s favourite vehicle.
It sold 2,201 units against the Toyota bakkie’s 2,187, reviving bygone days when the two locally-built one-tonners regularly sparred for top of the pops status. The Hilux had held the upper hand in recent times as the previous Ranger was in run-out phase and Ford’s Silverton factory near Pretoria prepared to build the new version.
The double-cab models of Ford’s new-generation Ranger arrived in December 2022 with the workhorse single-cab and SuperCab models following early this year. Additional variants were launched to boost the line-up to 25 models, including the high-performance V6 Raptor and the off-road focused Wiltrak X, with the adventure-biased Tremor to reach showrooms soon.
Boasting butch new styling, better refinement and more power, the blue oval one tonner has been an unqualified success for Ford. Inspired by the “tough truck” design of the larger Ford F-150 sold in the US, the new bakkie has a more muscular look than the outgoing Ranger, with a more upright bonnet and squarer lines, and a distinctive new grille and signature C-clamp headlights.
It has a spacious cabin with updated tech and the engine range includes single- and biturbo 2.0 diesels, a 3l V6 turbodiesel and the Raptor’s powerful 3.0l V6 petrol turbo. The bakkie is built for export to 180 markets at Ford’s Silverton plant in Pretoria and shares its T6 platform with the new-generation Volkswagen Amarok.
If the blue oval had any designs on challenging its old foe for overall market dominance this year however, the Hilux put paid to them with its enduring popularity. April’s sales feat was a short-lived coup for Ford. The next month the Hilux returned to its throne and has outsold the Ranger every month since.
Toyota hasn’t rested on its laurels and has kept the seven-year-old Hilux fresh with regular updates and special models, including the recently launched Hilux GR Sport which added a shot of adrenaline to a winning package. The 2.8l diesel four-cylinder engine that powers other Hilux models gained an additional 15kW to produce 165kW of power, the interior and exterior were given motorsport-inspired flourishes and the chassis was upgraded with monotube shock absorbers paired with stiffer coil springs for sharper handling.
In July Toyota introduced a new limited edition model — the 2.4 GD-6 Raider X 4x4 — with an extrovert styling package.
The Hilux, built at Toyota’s Prospecton factory in Durban, is Mzansi’s best selling vehicle and the only one to have sold more than 3,000 units in a month — a feat it achieved seven times so far this year.
The Hilux remains king of the local one-tonne bakkie wars with its 34,504 sales between January and November 2023, against the Ranger’s 22,682. The Gqeberha-built Isuzu D-Max is in third with 17,939 sales.
MONTHLY SALES 2023
HILUX RANGER
January 2,769 1,269
February 3,315 1,806
March 3,920 2,247
April 2,187 2,201
May 2,798 2,104
June 3,792 2,099
July 2,982 2,089
August 3,309 2,367
September 3,249 2,413
October 3,110 1,853
November 3,073 2,234
TOTAL: 34,504 22,682
MORE:
REVIEW | Racy Toyota Hilux GR Sport is a real bold performer
REVIEW | Ford Wildtrak mixes off-road grit with long distance cushiness
WATCH | Drag race: Toyota Hilux vs new Ford Ranger
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos