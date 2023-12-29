People like a good dice, so our TimesLIVE motoring team put a number of cars together in head-to-head shoot-outs in 2023. We took the contenders to the Gerotek testing grounds near Pretoria and recorded their 0-100km/h times with a Racelogic Performance Box and our Ignition TV team was there to shoot the videos.
Some of the clashes were between direct market rivals, others less so, and the drag race video that received the most clicks was our quirky shoot-out between the Volkswagen Golf R and Ford Raptor which you can watch here. As we knew there were no bakkies that could touch the new V6 turbo Raptor in a straight line, we thought it might be fun to put Ford’s high-performance double-cab up against one of the fastest hot hatches on the road.
Our second most-watched video was the Toyota Hilux vs the Ford Ranger, a more obvious pairing. They are South Africa’s two best-selling bakkie ranges and we had the peppy Hilux GR Sport taking on the Ford Ranger BiTurbo XLT. You can watch the video here.
Our third most popular drag race was the Mercedes-AMG C43 vs BMW M340i xDrive and it was a close outcome between the two mid-strength German sports sedans as they streaked down Gerotek’s long straight.
Check out the videos and enjoy.
WATCH | These were our most popular drag race videos of 2023
The Raptor vs Golf R dice received the most clicks as we pitted various contenders against each other
