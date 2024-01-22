Features

WATCH | Celebrating 100 years of Triumph

22 January 2024 - 09:10 By Ignition TV
This year the Triumph Club of South Africa celebrated the centenary of the famous British marque with a spectacular gathering of cars at St Stithians College in Randburg, Gauteng.

From pre-war open tourers to 1980s sports cars, the variety of vehicles was matched by the size of the turnout as more than 100 vehicles showed up for the event.

