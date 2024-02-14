CLASSIC THROWBACK | We revisit the BMW 5-Series (E39)

Forster might have been off in his prediction, though, because the E39 is still viewed as contemporary and desirable in 2024. Those crisp, svelte lines have aged quite well.
Every iconic model line established over decades has a favoured generation in the eyes of enthusiasts. That one representative which is seen to best uphold the core values of the breed.
Later this month BMW South Africa is launching the latest G60 iteration of the 5-Series. With that on the horizon, we thought it would be nice to look back at a vaunted specimen from the lineage. As if we needed an excuse to stroll down motoring memory lane.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Some assert the E39 best straddles the line between classic BMW hallmarks and contemporary sophistication.
It was launched in Mzansi in August 1996. According to that issue of Drive magazine, the media event was held at what is now Nelson Mandela Square (formerly Sandton Square), where the German brand turned the outdoor area into an open-air art exhibition titled “Revelations in Form” focused around the sedan.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Initially, the model was available in the 528i derivative, in either manual or automatic. The former cost R225,000 and the two-pedal required R10,000 more. Note than in 2024 money, R225,000 would be equivalent to roughly R1,010,540, according to an inflation calculator.
“A blend of stirring performance, impeccable light-footed handling and superb refinement” was how the publication described the experience, adding it “could be the best BMW ever”.
Another interesting take from the article is around the anticipated eight-year life-cycle of the vehicle.
Image: Brenwin Naidu
Nowadays we are accustomed to seeing updates to models less than five years after launch.
“It will be judged in the year 2003 and I believe it will still be a contemporary car then,” said Peter Forster, the BMW executive who headed development, purchasing and marketing of the vehicle.
Image: Brenwin Naidu,
Forster might have been off in his prediction, though, because the E39 is still viewed as contemporary and desirable in 2024. Those crisp, svelte lines have aged quite well.
Referring to the local brochure for the initial 5-Series range in South Africa, technical details are outlined for the six-cylinder 528i and 540i.
Displacing 2,793cc, the 528i claimed an output of 142kW/280Nm. The manual could hustle to 100km/h from standstill in 8.1 seconds, which is pedestrian by modern standards. Average fuel consumption was quoted at 9.9l/100km.
Onto the 540i, which made use of a 4,398cc motor, packing 210kW/420Nm. It made a more expedient go at the 0-100km/h metric, dispatching the run in a claimed 6.7 seconds – at least strong enough to fend off a Polo GTI today.
For its under-skin advancements, the E39 was praised as a game-changer. It was the first volume production car with light-alloy suspension.
“Beneath the body, light alloy is found on the front and rear axles, on the brake calipers, and on the wheels. This reduces suspension weight by more than a third, offering a lot more comfort, and making suspension tuning firmer and more responsive,” reads the brochure.
Additional suspension highlights included electronic damper control (optional) and hydraulic mounts.
Side airbags for the front occupants were standard fitment, so were rain-sensing wipers. Obviously, being a BMW, there was a healthy list of options. That included xenon lights, an in-car telephone system, on-board monitor with television, a rear sunblind, sliding sunroof, park distance control and more.
The interior colours list looked quite delectable, ranging from the standard grey to an interesting shade of “aubergine” as well as saddle tan.
Later in its life cycle, the E39 would go on to gain a diesel derivative, the 530d, in addition to receiving aesthetic updates across the board.
The May 2001 edition of TopCar magazine carried a road test of the 530d. The publication praised it for its torque-rich nature and refinement.
“The 530d comprehensively addresses any doubts about the attraction of diesel technology that may still be harboured by petrol fans,” read the report.
“For now, with the exception of the ultra-exciting M5 niche model, it is the best Five of them all,” the title declared.
By that point, base pricing started at R248,000 for the 525i, the 530d cost upwards of R291,000 and the 540i went for R426,500. The armoured 540i Protection model was listed at R670,000.
Of course, the mighty M5 was also crucial to the range. But that special creation warrants a standalone look at another time.
