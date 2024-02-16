Features

WATCH | Ignition TV at Toyota Somi 2024

16 February 2024 - 13:48 By Ignition TV
Ignition TV attends the 2024 edition of the State of the Motor Industry (Somi) where president and CEO of Toyota SA Motors Andrew Kirby gives his overview of the year that was and gazes into the future for a look at what the next 12 months have in store.

