INTERVIEW | Kuda Takura unpacks his passion for Ford

Can you share more about your experiences as a speaker, including notable moments or opportunities that have arisen from your engagements?
I have been fortunate to represent the brand for public and internal engagements. My present highlight though has to be being given the opportunity to interview Elena Ford at our recent centenary celebrations.
Can you discuss a project that presented unexpected challenges and how you adapted to ensure its success?
In 2018 I moved from the marketing team to Ford Credit where I was tasked with championing the launch and rollout of a new finance package called Ford Options. This was an entirely new space where I had to learn a lot (and quickly) about vehicle finance and working with a sales team, dealers and their finance and insurance staff. It was uncomfortable initially but I am much better off for it now. We are fortunate to have such a diverse operation here and I would urge more people to jump into the unknown, you will be the better for it!
How do your personal values, such as integrity and loyalty, influence your leadership style?
I think now more than ever my values and those of the company are super aligned. My dad was the initial driver of the importance of integrity in me, which was bolstered by the time I spent at boarding school throughout high school. I’ve carried those values since and have been fortunate to share their benefits in the workplace.
Given your demanding role, how do you maintain a healthy work-life balance and are there specific activities or routines that help you recharge outside work?
Like most, the Covid-19 pandemic was a huge wake up call for me and I have become much more intentional about maintaining my health since. I enjoy high intensity training routines which I push to do at least three times a week. Aside from exercise I am trying to read a lot more, having bought loads of books over the years and it feels like I’m sitting on knowledge.
So, rumour has it that you're a huge Liverpool fan. Is that true? And do you think your team will win anything this year?
100% true! I am a huge Liverpool fan though I haven’t had the chance to watch them live at Anfield (the team's home ground) but that remains number one on my bucket list. As for trophies, one down and hopefully we’ll get another two. Fingers and toes crossed.
What advice would you give to your younger self?
Set boundaries: learn to say no and set healthy boundaries to protect your time and energy. Remember that failure is not the opposite of success; it’s a part of it. Each setback is a lesson in disguise. Stay active. Always be doing some kind of exercise.
INTERVIEW | Kuda Takura unpacks his passion for Ford
Born in Harare, Zimbabwe, Kuda Takura has called South Africa home for the past 18 years. This year he celebrated 13 years at Ford South Africa.
TimesLIVE Motoring gave him the opportunity to look back at his career highlights and share insights into what his role entails.
What was your first job at Ford?
I joined Ford on contract to help launch the then “All-New Ranger” in 2011.
What role does customer feedback play in shaping and evolving the brand you manage?
Customer feedback is absolute gold for my role in customer experience. It helps inform our internal and external strategies while clearly outlining areas of improvement.
How do you stay updated on emerging trends and best practices in customer experience management?
We are fortunate in having a central regional team that share insights on trends from key markets Ford operates in. We work together in identifying specific initiatives and experiences that will benefit local customers.
How do you collaborate with other departments, such as marketing and product development, to align customer experiences with overall business objectives?
We work across many skill teams and departments in our local and international market group operations. You can think of us as internal consultants that work with different teams, with the single-minded focus of improving customers experience with our brand.
