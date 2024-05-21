Features

How to choose the right vehicle finance for your needs

21 May 2024 - 10:03 By Motoring Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Banks have developed a number of vehicle finance products and services to suit different customers’ needs. Stock photo.
Banks have developed a number of vehicle finance products and services to suit different customers’ needs. Stock photo.
Image: serhiibobyk/123rf

Few things in life can rival the joy of buying a new car. Getting behind the wheel, however, requires a level of liquidity or financial muscle most people don’t have.

To bridge this affordability gap, banks have developed a number of vehicle finance products and services to suit different customers’ needs.

Here we unpack the three most popular finance options:

Instalment finance

This is the most common of vehicle finance options. Monthly repayments or instalments are calculated on the purchase price of a vehicle minus whatever deposit is put down by the buyer at the start of the finance contract.

Finance is structured in terms of between 12 and 96 months. The longer the term, the lower the monthly repayment, but there is interest to consider, which is charged until the end of the contract.

Instalment finance with a balloon payment

The instalment finance contract with a balloon payment is similar to traditional instalment finance except that a portion of the purchase price — up to 35% — is set aside until the end of the finance term.

This is done to bring down the monthly repayments as they are calculated on a lower amount. Simply put, a balloon payment is similar to a deposit, except that it’s payable at the end of a finance term instead of the beginning.

With used car prices down, selling your car may not be enough to cover the loan

Used car platform getWorth offers tips for avoiding getting ‘underwater’ on car loans.
Motoring
1 week ago

“Buyers must be cautious of the amount put into a balloon because they will be responsible for the lump sum when the finance term comes to an end,”  said WesBank marketing and communication head Lebo Gaoaketse. 

“Customers also need to be aware that interest on a balloon payment finance contract is calculated on the full vehicle purchase price, including the portion set aside as a balloon amount.

“It is advisable for customers who choose the balloon payment option to set aside some of the funds they save on monthly instalments to ensuring readiness for the balloon payment when it falls due.”

Where the customer is able to settle the balloon amount at the end of the finance term, no further interest is charged on the balloon amount. Alternatively, the balloon amount can be refinanced and interest will be calculated for the new finance contract and charged from the start until the end of the new finance contract.

Guaranteed future value

Guaranteed future value (GFV) is becoming a popular form of vehicle finance in South Africa. As a vehicle ages, its value starts depreciating from the moment it leaves the showroom floor.

In line with this depreciation, a GFV plan calculates what the future monetary value of a vehicle will be if specific conditions are met, including mileage and maintenance. This future value is guaranteed at the start of the agreement.

This makes planning ahead easier as the customer knows what their car will be worth once the predetermined contract term (usually between three and four years) ends.

The customer is then given three choices — they can:

  • enter into another GFV deal and drive away in a new vehicle;
  • settle the outstanding amount and own the vehicle; or
  • return the vehicle to the dealership and walk away, provided the driver didn’t exceed the allotted mileage and the vehicle is in good condition.

“With a GFV contract the consumer is only paying for the use of the vehicle. This is why it’s important to know more or less the distance the vehicle will travel during the GFV term. Penalties may be incurred if the conditions of the GFV contract are not met,” said Gaoaketse.

“Regardless of which finance option is chosen, it is important to carefully read the contract before signing on the dotted line. Remember any value-added products and services, such as an extended service or maintenance plan, anti-smash and grab film, a canopy or aftermarket rims added to the finance contract, will affect the monthly instalment and may attract interest.”

READ MORE:

Financial strain awaits uninsured motorists after crashes

The Road Traffic Management Corporation says as many as 800,000 accidents occur on the country's roads annually, but despite this many car owners are ...
Motoring
4 days ago

How the R2.27m BMW 7 Series became South Africa's Car of the Year

Judging automotive excellence should include weighting on relevance, writes Brenwin Naidu
Motoring
6 days ago

Why you must insist on a vehicle history report when buying used

Second-hand car buyers have various resources to help them avoid ending up with a lemon.
Motoring
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Stellantis removes Italian flag from Polish-made Fiat in dispute with Rome news
  2. UPDATE | Doctors driving from London to Cape Town reject new car deal after ... Lifestyle
  3. Updated VW Golf GTI gets 195kW and ChatGPT intelligence New Models
  4. FIRST DRIVE | Capable new JAC T9 offers style and substance First Drives
  5. How to choose the right vehicle finance for your needs Features

Latest Videos

Man caught cutting down ANC poster says he wants to drive around with it to ...
Thousands of South Africans make their mark across the globe in 2024 elections