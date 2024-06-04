The compact Renault Kwid also has a low C02 figure of 112g/km, with the Kia Picanto 1.0l following closely at 118g/km. Interestingly, the Polo Vivo 1.4 emits as much as 147g/km, more than some crossovers such as the Nissan Magnite Acenta (142g/km) and Toyota Urban Cruiser Xs (145g/km).
Bakkies, with their larger engines and increased weight, emit more emissions than the average SUV or hatchback. However, customers don’t have to settle for thirsty, inefficient bakkies that spew pollution from their tailpipes. The Ford Ranger XL is proof of this. With C02 figures as low as 182g/km, the bakkie retails for an average price of R290,530 with an average mileage and registration age of 135,624km and seven years on the used car market. Some variants of the Toyota Hilux 2.8 GD6 produce more C02 emissions, ranging from 195g/km to 224g/km while the Nissan Navara 2.5 has a C02 rating of 214g/km.
As engine technology has advanced, C02 ratings have tumbled over the years. As a result, a modern-day SUV is less harmful than a V6-powered family sedan from 20 years ago. Of course, electric vehicles produce 0g/km, and hybrids and PHEVs reduce emissions even further as they can operate on electric power. For those who can’t purchase an electrified vehicle, many options minimise one’s environmental impact.
How do Mzansi’s most popular used cars fair when it comes to emissions?
As climate change becomes an increasingly important concern, it’s hard to ignore the impact of carbon emissions on the environment. In South Africa, road transport makes up 91% of the country’s transport emissions.
How can consumers make informed decisions when buying a car?
“Eco-friendly vehicles such as electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids remain out of reach for many and, in some instances, are impractical for the consumer’s needs,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“However, individuals concerned about their environmental impact can choose from several combustion-engine vehicles that emit surprisingly low amounts of C02 emissions. Some are better than others, so choosing a vehicle that balances your needs with your environmental concerns is important.”
Looking at the best-selling used SUV, the Volkswagen T-Cross 1.0TSI emits only 126g/km. The average price of a used Volkswagen T-Cross is R373,719, with an average registration age and mileage of three years and 33,142km. That makes it an ideal choice for someone looking for an efficient compact SUV.
But what about larger SUVs with greater off-roading abilities?
The Toyota Fortuner 2.4 GD6 emits 190g/km, which is more than the T-Cross, but it is larger, heavier and has a bigger engine. It is more eco-friendly compared to the Jeep Wrangler Sahara (273g/km). While many believe luxury vehicles are bad for the environment, the BMW X3 20d shows this is not the case, with a rating as low as 146g/km.
Choosing a vehicle to suit respective needs and budgets and then looking at the lowest possible C02 figure is a good way to select an eco-friendly car. Don’t require an SUV or crossover? Compact hatchbacks with lower emissions are available.
The Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI has a rating as low as 103g/km, even lower than some hybrid cars. A used Polo 1.0 TDI retails for R222,755 on average, with a median mileage and registration age of 83,219km and six years.
