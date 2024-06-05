WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide

Features

05 June 2024 - 08:33 By Ignition TV
Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they debate whether a VW Polo GT is a good pick for a first time buyer.

They also go in search of a SUV that will serve a viewer through retirement and discuss the difference in trade-in values offered for an Opel Crossland.

How do Mzansi’s most popular used cars fair when it comes to emissions?

As climate change becomes an increasingly important concern, it’s hard to ignore the impact of carbon emissions on the environment. In South Africa, ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Beware substandard parts and labour when changing windscreens

Modern windscreens offer more than protection from the elements. They are a critical safety device that forms part of the structure of the vehicle.
Motoring
1 day ago

Your ultimate guide to South Africa's budget sedan market

From e-hailing operators, to rental fleet owners and private buyers seeking a no-frills, appliance-like simplicity from their motoring experience, ...
Motoring
1 week ago
