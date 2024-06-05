Join the Ignition TV Buyer's Guide team as they debate whether a VW Polo GT is a good pick for a first time buyer.
They also go in search of a SUV that will serve a viewer through retirement and discuss the difference in trade-in values offered for an Opel Crossland.
WATCH | Ignition TV Buyer’s Guide
