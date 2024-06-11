In a recent AutoTrader survey, 88.4% of respondents said fuel efficiency was the most significant advantage of a hybrid vehicle. Furthermore, 60% said the lack of charging infrastructure was the biggest drawback to owning an EV, followed by pricing. As a result, PHEVs are the best compromise, with 66% of survey respondents choosing a PHEV compared to 34% who opted for a self-charging hybrid.
“It is no surprise consumers are leaning towards hybrids and PHEVs. They offer the best of both worlds, with strong power and performance, electric range and the benefit of a traditional petrol or diesel-powered engine,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“This eliminates range anxiety and makes the vehicle more practical, specially in a country with a developing charging infrastructure. To top it all, PHEVs and hybrids are cheaper than their battery-electric counterparts,” said Mienie.
The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge is a fine example of a competent PHEV. It combines a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0l petrol engine with an electric motor. This results in solid performance and superior efficiency. Volvo claims an average fuel consumption figure of 1.6l/100 km. With combined outputs of 340kW and 709Nm of torque, it can reach 100km/h in 4.8 seconds. The all-electric range is a claimed 81 km, courtesy of the 19kWh battery.
Why a used hybrid might be best for local buyers seeking efficiency
Image: Supplied
The automotive landscape is changing, with manufacturers engineering electrified vehicles in response to customer needs and changing legislation.
Efficiency is at the forefront of many consumers' minds, but electric vehicles (EVs) remain expensive, particularly in South Africa, where consumers are also concerned about the state of national charging infrastructure.
Hybrid vehicles, particularly plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), are an excellent stepping stone for motorists who aren’t ready to embrace the electric car lifestyle.
What is a PHEV and how does it differ from a conventional hybrid?
Image: Supplied
While a diesel or petrol-powered engine powers both, a PHEV has a battery that is large enough to allow the car to travel on electric power for greater distances. Like an EV, the battery can be replenished through plug-in charging. This improves fuel economy, reduces C02 emissions and, if used correctly, can be driven on electric power most of the time. Another benefit is the flexibility. Unlike EVs that must be plugged in, PHEVs can rely on their engines if charging isn’t possible.
A mild-hybrid is a type of electrified vehicle that uses a combination of an internal combustion engine (ICE) and a smaller electric motor and battery to improve fuel efficiency and reduce emissions. However, unlike a regular hybrid of PHEV, a mild hybrid cannot drive solely on electric power. A traditional hybrid, also known as a self-charging hybrid, can be operated on electric power alone, but cannot be charged in the same way as a plug-in hybrid. Instead, the battery charges through regenerative braking and the combustion engine.
Image: Supplied
In a recent AutoTrader survey, 88.4% of respondents said fuel efficiency was the most significant advantage of a hybrid vehicle. Furthermore, 60% said the lack of charging infrastructure was the biggest drawback to owning an EV, followed by pricing. As a result, PHEVs are the best compromise, with 66% of survey respondents choosing a PHEV compared to 34% who opted for a self-charging hybrid.
“It is no surprise consumers are leaning towards hybrids and PHEVs. They offer the best of both worlds, with strong power and performance, electric range and the benefit of a traditional petrol or diesel-powered engine,” said AutoTrader CEO George Mienie.
“This eliminates range anxiety and makes the vehicle more practical, specially in a country with a developing charging infrastructure. To top it all, PHEVs and hybrids are cheaper than their battery-electric counterparts,” said Mienie.
The Volvo XC60 T8 Recharge is a fine example of a competent PHEV. It combines a turbocharged and supercharged 2.0l petrol engine with an electric motor. This results in solid performance and superior efficiency. Volvo claims an average fuel consumption figure of 1.6l/100 km. With combined outputs of 340kW and 709Nm of torque, it can reach 100km/h in 4.8 seconds. The all-electric range is a claimed 81 km, courtesy of the 19kWh battery.
Image: BMW
If you’re looking for something more affordable, the Toyota Corolla Cross offers exceptional value for money, particularly on the secondhand market. The Japanese crossover pairs a 1.8l, four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor and battery pack for combined outputs of 90kW. Claimed fuel economy is excellent at 4.3l/100 km, which means an average fuel range of around 830km. The Corolla Cross is a self-charging hybrid, and can’t be plugged into a charger like the XC60 T8 Recharge.
Plug-in hybrid technology is also used to enhance performance cars. BMW demonstrated this with the since discontinued i8. It pairs the 1.5l three-cylinder engine with a battery (11.6kWh in later models) for combined outputs of 275kW and 570Nm of torque. The i8 can travel 37km on electric power, which isn’t as impressive as newer PHEVs, but the benefit is a sporty vehicle with excellent fuel economy. The i8 has a top speed of 250km/h and a 0-100km/h sprint time of 4.4 seconds. Considering the claimed fuel use figure of 2.5l/100 km, the BMW i8 offers both performance and efficiency.
Has Toyota missed a trick with Hilux GR-S III?
How do Mzansi’s most popular used cars fair when it comes to emissions?
Your ultimate guide to South Africa's budget sedan market
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos